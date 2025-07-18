Missouri cannabis regulators revoke manufacturing facility license, C & C Manufacturing, LLC

For Immediate Release:

July 17, 2025 Media Contact:

Lisa Cox

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services

Media Inquiry Form JEFFERSON CITY, MO -- In order to ensure the health and safety of Missourians and the integrity of Missouri’s voter-approved regulatory program for cannabis, the Missouri Division of Cannabis Regulation (DCR) revoked the marijuana manufacturing license of C & C Manufacturing, LLC, MAN000105 (C&C) in Springfield today. DCR conducted an investigation of C&C that led to several administrative actions intended to protect the health and safety of Missourians, including: DCR’s Aug. 8, 2024, recall of marijuana product due to C&C’s inclusion of THC sourced from unregulated cannabis in its products (a practice known as “inversion”).

DCR’s Sept. 26, 2024, suspension of C&C’s license, including the directive to preserve video records and marijuana product at its facility pending the outcome of the investigation. Following the issuance of a Notice of Pending Revocation to C&C on Jan. 17, 2025, DCR discovered C&C removed or destroyed all of the marijuana product in its facility as well as its video records. DCR subsequently amended the Notice of Pending Revocation to include these violations. The violations leading to C&C’s license revocation are numerous and include: Failing to comply with state and federal requirements by transporting Missouri marijuana outside of Missouri;

Selling marijuana product in Missouri that did not originate from Missouri marijuana;

Failing to appropriately track and trace marijuana products;

Manufacturing marijuana product containing intoxicating cannabinoids produced through chemical modification;

Improper destruction of marijuana products, including a failure to reflect destruction in applicable records; and

Failing to preserve records and marijuana products as directed by DCR’s prior directives. “The Department enforces its regulations to uphold the Missouri Constitution and ensure safe access to marijuana product at our licensed facilities. C&C’s use of unregulated THC to create marijuana products, numerous violations of rule, and destruction of product and records in direct violation of DCR orders demonstrates clear disregard for law at the expense of health and safety and has no place in Missouri’s regulated market,” said Amy Moore, DCR Director. ### Cannabis.Mo.Gov

