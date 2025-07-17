Community Resilience Centre Announced for Denare Beach

CANADA, July 17 - Released on July 17, 2025

A Community Resilience Centre located in Denare Beach, Saskatchewan, is now open to provide support to residents who experienced loss from the WOLF fire.

The centre will open today at the Denareplex, 1700 Wigwam Drive, and will run from noon to 9 p.m. It will open again on July 18, 2025 from 9 a.m. to noon.

"The establishment of a Resilience Centre for Denare Beach is an important step in helping the community start the recovery process," Denare Beach Mayor Carl Lentowicz said. "We are appreciative of the support being provided by the Government of Saskatchewan and the Recovery Task Team and look forward to working with them to increase the resiliency of our community."

"The Government of Saskatchewan is proud to partner with the community of Denare Beach to help quickly begin the recovery process," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Tim McLeod said. "I thank the local community leaders and the Recovery Task Team who continue to collaborate and to start the recovery process together."

The Community Resilience Centre provides a safe and supportive space for residents and business owners to share their questions, describe their needs, provide information and updates, receive case management supports and receive services to help them through recovery and rebuilding efforts. Case management support and services will include financial support, navigation assistance, help with applications and individual counselling services.

Residents will be able to access program information from a wide variety of organizations and agencies, ranging from the Saskatchewan Provincial Disaster Assistance Program, Saskatchewan Government Insurance, the Ministry of Social Services, the Saskatchewan Health Authority Mental Health Services and the Canadian Red Cross.

The Community Resilience Centre is expected to be open two-days per week for the following weeks. Residents can reach out to their leadership for further information.

