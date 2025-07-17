Saskatchewan Wildfire Update July 17

CANADA, July 18 - Released on July 17, 2025

As of 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 17, there are 48 active wildfires in Saskatchewan. Of those active fires, six are categorized as contained, 10 are not contained, 17 are ongoing assessment and 15 are listed as protecting values.

Eight communities are currently under an evacuation order: Resort Subdivision of Lac La Plonge, La Plonge Reserve, Northern Village of Beauval, Jans Bay, Patuanak/English River First Nation as well as priority individuals from Montreal Lake Cree Nation, Northern Village of Pinehouse and Canoe Lake Cree First Nation/Cole Bay/Canoe Narrows.

Any evacuees should register through the Sask Evac Web Application and then call 1-855-559-5502 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to have their needs assessed and for additional assistance. Individuals who need help registering through the application can call the 855 Line for assistance.

Evacuees supported by the Canadian Red Cross should call 1-800-863-6582.

A full list of evacuated communities can be found on the Active Evacuations webpage.

As a reminder, there is a fire ban in place in the area north of the provincial forest boundary, up to the Churchill River. The fire ban prohibits any open fires, controlled burns and fireworks in the designated boundary. This includes provincial parks, provincial recreation sites, and the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District within the boundary.

Earlier today, the Province of Saskatchewan and the community of Denare Beach announced the opening of a Community Resilience Centre to provide a safe and supportive space for residents and business owners to share their questions, describe their needs, provide information and updates, receive case management supports and receive services to help them through recovery and rebuilding efforts. Case management support and services will include financial support, navigation assistance, help with applications and individual counselling services.

The centre is located at the Denareplex, 1700 Wigwam Drive, and is running today, July 17, 2025, from noon to 9 p.m., and will open again on July 18, 2025, from 9 a.m. to noon. The centre is expected to be open two days per week for the following weeks.

The latest wildfire information, an interactive fire ban map, frequently asked questions, fire risk maps and fire prevention tips can be found at: saskpublicsafety.ca.

Review the current fire bans and restrictions in provincial parks and recreation sites.

