The One Big Beautiful Bill Act - Commemorative Book released by Really Big Coloring Books® in St. Louis

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act Commemorative Book by Really Big Coloring Books, Inc. President Trump has signed the One Big Beautiful Bill into Law. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act Commemorative Book President Trump has signed the One Big Beautiful Bill into Law. Authenticated U.S. Government Information GPO Page one - Index of the Big Beautiful Bill published by Really Big Coloring Books, St. Louis, MO Page 330 of the Big Beautiful Bill published by Really Big Coloring Books, St. Louis, MO

The One Big Beautiful Bill Signed. Sealed. Delivered. July 4th, 2025, by President Donald J Trump. Authenticated U.S. Government Information by the GPO.

Our company designed and released this commemorative book for anyone who truly wants to have their copy of this historic legislation.” — N. Wayne Bell, Publisher

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The One Big Beautiful Bill Signed. Sealed. Delivered. July 4th, 2025, by President Donald J Trump. This commemorative book is released today and published in St. Louis, MO, by Really Big Coloring Books, Inc., a Contractor of the US GPO, Government Publishing Office, and downloaded from the US Government website, word-for-word, 330 pages, The One Big Beautiful Bill Act."Our company designed and released this commemorative book for anyone who truly wants to have their copy of this historic legislation. We are a non-partisan publisher, having produced books for all 50 states, political leaders from all parties, and we cover a wide range of topics," says Publisher Wayne Bell. "We respect the laws of this country and abide by them as well".The One Big Beautiful Bill Act was introduced on January 3, 2025, in Washington, D.C. President Trump has signed the One Big Beautiful Bill into Law from the One Hundred Nineteenth Congress of the United States of America. Authenticated U.S. Government Information GPO.At the First Session, Begun and held at the City of Washington on Friday, the third day of January, two thousand and twenty-five. AN ACT to provide for the reconciliation pursuant to title 11 of H. Con. Res. 14. Be it enacted by the Senate and the House of Representatives of the United States of America in Congress assembled, SECTION 1. TABLE OF CONTENTS is on page one and continues with 330 description pages of the Bill.The commemorative book was downloaded word for word from the US Govt. website and is sized 5.5 x 8.5, printed on 60# high-quality paper with an 80# laminated glossy card stock cover. Designed to last for many years. Really Big Coloring Books, Inc., founded in 1988 and headquartered in St. Louis, MO, is a manufacturer with integrated facilities that provide adult and children’s coloring books. Home of the world's original coloring book website , the publishing company was founded in 1988 in Missouri.Today, the company is a Government Publishing Office (GPO) contractor qualified to contract various government jobs from local, city, county, state, and federal offices.

The One Big Beautiful Bill Signed. Sealed. Delivered. July 4th, 2025 by President Donald J Trump

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.