New segment of the Minnesota Valley State Trail now open in Bloomington (published July 17, 2025)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has completed a 1.8-mile extension of the Minnesota Valley State Trail’s eastern segment in Bloomington, Minn., adding to a 1.7-mile segment completed in 2021.

The now 3.5-mile eastern segment is open for walking, biking and in-line skating. Proximity to the Minnesota River also makes this trail a popular location for shore fishing and birding.

The newest segment begins at the Minnesota River Bottoms Public Water Access parking lot off Lyndale Avenue and follows the Minnesota River to Cedar Avenue. The trail can also be accessed from Old Cedar Avenue, and additional parking is available there.

The 10-foot-wide, paved trail traverses generally level land along the Minnesota River, providing an accessible experience for people with mobility disabilities. The new trail segment also connects to Dakota County Regional trails on the other side of the river and the National Wildlife Refuge lands via a gravel trail.

“It’s exciting to open another accessible outdoor recreation opportunity right in the midst of the Twin Cities metro area,” said Rachel Henzen, DNR Parks and Trails area supervisor. “The Minnesota Valley State Trail already serves many users each year, and this extension will provide folks more opportunity to spend time outdoors, enjoying nature.”

Funding for the new trail segment came from the Parks and Trails Legacy Fund and a federal Recreational Trail Grant.

The completed trail segment is part of a larger 13.5-mile project that will eventually extend the trail west to the Bloomington Ferry Bridge. Planning is currently underway to complete the next segment, from Lyndale Avenue to Nine Mile Creek. Construction of this section is anticipated during 2026 or 2027.

For more information on the Minnesota Valley State Trail or a trail map, visit mndnr.gov/mnvalleytrail.