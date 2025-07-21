Zebra mussel larvae confirmed in Washington County lakes (published July 21, 2025)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed the presence of zebra mussel larvae in Long Lake, DeMontreville Lake and Olson Lake, a connected chain of lakes near Pine Springs in Washington County.

Last October, a contracted surveyor observed adult zebra mussels during a lake bottom sediment survey in Long Lake. Recent follow-up water sampling detected zebra mussel larvae, called veligers, in Long Lake, DeMontreville Lake and Olson Lake.

Whether or not a lake has any invasive species, Minnesota law also requires people to:

Clean watercraft, trailers and equipment to remove aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species.

bait, plants or aquarium pets into Minnesota waters. Dry docks, lifts and rafts for 21 days before moving them from one waterbody to another.

These additional steps reduce the risk of spreading aquatic invasive species:

Decontaminate watercraft and equipment – find free stations on the courtesy decontamination page of the DNR website.

People should contact a Minnesota DNR aquatic invasive species specialist if they think they have found zebra mussels or any other invasive species that was not already known to be in the waterbody.

More information is available on the aquatic invasive species page of the DNR website.