DNR Fish and Wildlife Almanac, July 21 (published July 21, 2025)

A weekly list of news briefs about fish, wildlife and habitat management.

Bear hunters who entered the lottery for bear hunting licenses should watch their mail to see if they were selected for a license. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources mailed postcards to lottery winners during the first week of June.

Hunters can also look on the DNR website to see if they were selected. The deadline to purchase a lottery bear license is Friday, Aug. 1. Unsold lottery-awarded licenses will be available to any eligible person on Wednesday, Aug. 6, beginning at noon.

Bear baiting may begin Friday, Aug. 15, and the hunting season is Monday, Sept. 1, through Sunday, Oct. 12. Find more details on the Minnesota DNR’s bear hunting webpage.