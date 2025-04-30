Textellent Announces One-Click Integration with ActiveCampaign for Enhanced CRM and SMS Capabilities

By syncing contacts and being able to view SMS messages directly in ActiveCampaign, businesses can follow up more effectively and get more from every customer interaction.” — Majeed Ghadialy, CEO and Founder of Textellent

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Textellent, a recognized leader in SMS marketing and business texting solutions, is proud to announce a new one-click integration with ActiveCampaign. This seamless two-way integration enables businesses to sync contacts between platforms automatically, and all SMS communications from Textellent are logged as notes in ActiveCampaign.With this integration, marketing and sales teams can benefit from a unified view of every contact’s journey. The ability to view text conversations alongside emails, automation, and campaign history within ActiveCampaign boosts productivity and delivers a more personalized customer experience.“This integration represents our ongoing commitment to help businesses grow by making communication effortless and more effective,” said Majeed Ghadialy, CEO and Founder of Textellent. “By syncing contacts and being able to view SMS messages directly in ActiveCampaign, businesses can follow up more effectively and get more from every customer interaction.”Whether teams are using text messaging to confirm appointments, run drip campaigns, or follow up on leads, this integration ensures that every message is part of the broader customer engagement strategy.Key Benefits of the Integration:- Two-Way Contact Sync: Keep your contact lists aligned between Textellent and ActiveCampaign - Automatic SMS Logging: Every outbound and inbound text message is saved as a note under the contact in ActiveCampaign.- Keyword-Triggered Automations: Automatically trigger ActiveCampaign automations when text-in keywords are received, whether through short codes or long codes, to power timely, relevant responses and follow-ups.- Streamlined Workflows: Combine email, SMS, and marketing automation to create more powerful campaigns and journeys.- Improved Visibility: Sales and support teams can see the full communication history in one place.- Leverage the Power of Gold-Standard SMS: With open rates exceeding 90%, SMS continues to be one of the most effective channels for reaching customers quickly. Textellent’s full-featured platform goes beyond simple messaging available in some CRMs, offering automation, scheduling, campaigns, templates, and more, turning every text into a business growth opportunity.Chris Vaughan, Head of Marketing at Textellent, added, “As businesses increasingly rely on both CRM and SMS for customer engagement, integrations like this one make it easier to deliver seamless, relevant interactions at scale.”ActiveCampaign users interested in learning more about this new integration can click here to get started or book a demo with the Textellent team.About Textellent:Textellent offers a better way to engage prospects and retain customers through robust business texting and appointment scheduling tools. Textellent empowers businesses to drive leads, revenue, and loyalty across the entire customer journey with automated, personalized SMS campaigns, templates, and deep CRM integrations. Textellent has been awarded US Patent 9,756,487.Media Contact: Chris Vaughan - Head of Marketing, Textellent(972) 200-3033

