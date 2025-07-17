North Dakota Department of Commerce Announces Grants for Tourism and Community Enhancement

The North Dakota Department of Commerce will open the 2025 Tourism and Community Enhancement Grants aimed at enhancing tourism, community infrastructure, and historic preservation across the state. These grants, funded by the 69th Legislative Assembly, are designed to support various projects that will contribute to North Dakota’s visitor and resident experiences.

The grant opportunities are as follows:

Historic Opera House Restoration Grant: $250,000 to restore a historic opera house constructed prior to 1930 that once served as a community entertainment hub.

Medora Transportation Improvement Grant: $1 million to support the development, building, and operation of a public transportation system in Medora, North Dakota.

Community Hall Grant: $175,000 for improvements to a multi-function community hall in rural North Dakota communities.

Historic Theater Restoration Matching Grant: $500,000 to support the improvement and restoration of a historic theater constructed prior to 1930 that is currently operational and offering public events.

Historic Theater Improvement Grant: $250,000 to support the improvement and restoration of a historic theater constructed prior to 1930 that once served as a community entertainment hub.

State Magazine Grant: $250,000 to current or previous publishers of an official state magazine that features stories and photos showcasing the best of North Dakota.

All grants will be open from July 22 – Sept. 1, 2025.

Eligible organizations must submit a concise application letter to Commerce, identifying the applicant, point of contact, amount requested, intended uses for the funds, current and/or future events, and desired outcomes. Applications must be submitted electronically by 5 p.m. CDT Sept. 1, 2025, to McKenzie Clayburgh at clayburghmckenzie@nd.gov.

For more information on the Tourism and Community Enhancement Grants, go to https://ndgov.link/TourismEnhancementGrants.