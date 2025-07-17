Nashville, GA - The Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles conducted a victim impact session for the Alapaha Judicial Circuit on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. Georgia Parole Board Member Wayne Bennett met with crime victims in Nashville to discuss the impact of the crime and the victim’s views on possible parole for the offender.

Bennett, the former Glynn County sheriff for twenty years, was appointed to the Parole Board in March of 2024.

“This is information the Board Members are seeking and need in order to make an informed parole decision,” says Bennett.

At the victim impact session crime victims meet with a Georgia Parole Board Member and staff from the Georgia Office of Victim Services and the Board’s Pre-Release Considerations Division.

The victim impact session is completed in collaboration with the District Attorney’s Office.

“We certainly appreciate the Board utilizing resources to come to Berrien County to meet with these victims. After a conviction, it is important that victims stay involved in the process to ensure the Board considers their information,” stated Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney Chase Studstill. The circuit includes Atkinson, Berrien, Clinch, Cook, and Lanier counties.

Bennett says the information received from victims is included in the case file.

“We document these meetings so that the entire Parole Board will be able to review the victim’s comments and information when making parole decisions,” said Bennett.

“All of the Board Members know that these meetings can be emotional for the victims, and we sincerely thank them for taking their time to stay involved in this process,” he added.

The District Attorney working with the Georgia Office of Victim Services selects cases that the Parole Board will be considering and invites the crime victims for those cases to the sessions.

Victims must be registered with the Georgia Office of Victim Services in order to be notified of parole considerations, decisions, and to receive other post-conviction program services.

For more information, please contact the Georgia Office of Victim Services at [email protected] or 404-651-6668.

For information about the State Board of Pardons and Paroles contact [email protected] or 404-657-9450.