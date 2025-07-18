Eylsia Nicolas Shatters Boundaries with Bold New Single, ‘I Ain’t Lying Next Gen’ – Honk Magazine Rave

Eylsia Nicolas, Pop Sensation and owner of Nicolas of Palm Beach and Real Boxer Lisa Pamintuan, President, WORLDIPI.COM and Nicolas of Palm Beach Nicolas of Palm Beach Red Python Handbag

Eylsia breaks boundaries with bold new single ‘I Ain’t Lying Next Gen” — Honk Magazine

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a thrilling debut that’s capturing attention across the music industry, rising star Eylsia Nicolas has received a glowing review from Honk Magazine, praising her latest single, “I Ain’t Lying Next Gen.”

Lisa Pamintuan, President of the luxury brand Nicolas of Palm Beach, expressed her excitement, stating, “We are incredibly grateful to Honk Magazine and its esteemed editorial board for their thoughtful coverage of Eylsia. With millions of streams in just a few months, it’s gratifying to see her artistry recognized by a leader in emerging artist reviews.”

Honk Magazine describes Eylsia’s new single as a groundbreaking anthem, saying, “Eylsia breaks boundaries with bold new single ‘I Ain’t Lying Next Gen.’” The track marks a pivotal moment in Eylsia's career, showcasing a fresh, confident sound that sets her apart in the crowded music landscape.

“I Ain’t Lying Next Gen” reflects Eylsia’s mission as an artist, blending gritty, honest lyrics with captivating melodies. Listeners will experience her remarkable ability to transition from sharp, fast-paced rapping to smooth singing, demonstrating her versatility and innovative spirit. This single not only captures the essence of the modern music scene but also represents Eylsia's determination to emerge as a standout voice.

As she embarks on this exciting journey, Eylsia emphasizes her commitment to pushing artistic boundaries. “Whether you’re discovering Eylsia for the first time or have been following my journey, ‘I Ain’t Lying Next Gen’ is my bold statement as an artist,” she shares.

Eylsia extends her heartfelt thanks to critics and fans alike for their unwavering support in expanding her audience and fostering her artistic growth. With “I Ain’t Lying Next Gen,” she’s not just making music; she’s changing the game.



**********

About Nicolas of Palm Beach

Nicolas of Palm Beach embodies the global reputation of Palm Beach as the casual luxury capital of the world. Renowned for its exquisite fashion, jewelry, fragrances, and accessories, the brand is part of the Worldipi.com family of companies. This unique collective merges science, technology, art, and entertainment, fostering synergistic collaborations on projects between its own companies and external partners.

I Aint Lying Next Gen by ELYSIA

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.