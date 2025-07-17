Governor Mills Calls on U.S. Department of Education to Release Federal Education Funds

Governor Janet Mills today joined governors from 16 states to call upon Secretary of Education Linda McMahon to release approximately $6.8 billion that the Trump Administration is withholding from schools and students across America, including in Maine. In addition to Governor Mills, governors from Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, Washington, and Wisconsin all signed onto the letter, demonstrating the far-reaching impact of the withholding.

In the letter, the governors detailed the impact of these missed payments on the nation’s education system and urged the Department to follow the law and fulfill their basic obligation to distribute funding appropriated by Congress. ​

“By withholding these education funds, the president and his Administration are abandoning their responsibility to our students and harming families across our state,” said Governor Janet Mills. “I am proud to join with my fellow governors to demand the release of this lawful, bipartisan funding, to prevent Maine schools from cutting critical programs and ensure that our next generation can reach their full potential."

Based on fiscal year 2025 grant awards, the Maine Department of Education estimates that $27.6 million is now being withheld from Maine schools, students, and educators. This funding supports initiatives that include:

$10.8 million for Supporting Effective Instruction in more than 200 Maine school districts, through efforts to improve recruitment and retention of educators, reduction of class sizes, and professional development for teachers and principals across the state.

in more than 200 Maine school districts, through efforts to improve recruitment and retention of educators, reduction of class sizes, and professional development for teachers and principals across the state. $6.6 million for Student Support and Academic Enrichment to increase capacity, provide access to well-rounded education, improve school conditions, and enhance technology and digital literacy in nearly 200 Maine school districts.

to increase capacity, provide access to well-rounded education, improve school conditions, and enhance technology and digital literacy in nearly 200 Maine school districts. $6.5 million for 21st Century Community Learning Centers to support approximately 60 after-school and summer learning programs for students and families in Maine ​

to support approximately 60 after-school and summer learning programs for students and families in Maine ​ $1.6 million for Adult Education Basic Grants to support more than 65 adult education programs in Maine, providing educational opportunities for individuals who are 16 years and older and who are not currently enrolled in school or who are lacking a high school diploma.​​ ​

The governors’ letter makes clear that delaying the release of these funds will have significant immediate and long-term consequences for learners at all levels, and force school leaders to make impossible budgeting decisions without these promised and legally entitled federal funds, including postponing hiring or eliminating instructional positions. Students may also lose access to summer and afterschool programs, tutoring, and language support.

View the full letter (PDF)