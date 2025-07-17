High Point Pneumatics Seeks Sales Professional to Serve Eastern North Carolina Market

HIGH POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- High Point Pneumatics, a trusted provider of industrial finishing solutions, is seeking a dynamic Sales Professional to join its team and expand customer engagement throughout Eastern North Carolina. This role is key to supporting the region’s manufacturers with expert guidance and tailored equipment solutions for liquid finishing, powder coating, and other coating applications.The Sales Professional will work directly with clients, on-site and over the phone, to assess needs, recommend custom systems, and ensure seamless implementation. From the first conversation to equipment startup and training, this individual will play a hands-on role in helping customers improve their finishing processes and production outcomes.“Our customers count on us to help them solve real-world production challenges,” said Eric Roach of High Point Pneumatics. “We’re looking for someone who’s passionate about building relationships, solving problems, and being a trusted advisor in the field.”Key Responsibilities:Travel throughout Eastern NC to meet with current and prospective customersGenerate leads through daily outreach and face-to-face interactionIdentify customer needs and recommend appropriate solutionsEducate clients on how our equipment can improve efficiency and qualitySupport equipment startup and provide training for smooth onboardingMaintain accurate documentation of sales activities and customer communicationsIdeal Candidate Profile:Strong communicator with excellent interpersonal skillsSelf-driven and organized with the ability to manage time and priorities effectivelyComfortable working independently while collaborating with internal teamsProblem-solver with a customer-first mindsetExperience in industrial equipment, coatings, or B2B sales is preferred but not requiredThis is a full-time, field-based role with competitive compensation and the opportunity to make a meaningful impact in the manufacturing sector.To Apply:Send your resume and cover letter to sales@hppneumatics.com.Contact Information:High Point Pneumatics2434 West English Rd.High Point, North Carolina 27263Phone: 336-889-8416Website: www.hppneumatics.com

