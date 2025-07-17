High Point Pneumatics Seeks Sales Professional to Serve Eastern North Carolina Market
HIGH POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 -- High Point Pneumatics, a trusted provider of industrial finishing solutions, is seeking a dynamic Sales Professional to join its team and expand customer engagement throughout Eastern North Carolina. This role is key to supporting the region's manufacturers with expert guidance and tailored equipment solutions for liquid finishing, powder coating, and other coating applications.
The Sales Professional will work directly with clients, on-site and over the phone, to assess needs, recommend custom systems, and ensure seamless implementation. From the first conversation to equipment startup and training, this individual will play a hands-on role in helping customers improve their finishing processes and production outcomes.
“Our customers count on us to help them solve real-world production challenges,” said Eric Roach of High Point Pneumatics. “We’re looking for someone who’s passionate about building relationships, solving problems, and being a trusted advisor in the field.”
Key Responsibilities:
Travel throughout Eastern NC to meet with current and prospective customers
Generate leads through daily outreach and face-to-face interaction
Identify customer needs and recommend appropriate solutions
Educate clients on how our equipment can improve efficiency and quality
Support equipment startup and provide training for smooth onboarding
Maintain accurate documentation of sales activities and customer communications
Ideal Candidate Profile:
Strong communicator with excellent interpersonal skills
Self-driven and organized with the ability to manage time and priorities effectively
Comfortable working independently while collaborating with internal teams
Problem-solver with a customer-first mindset
Experience in industrial equipment, coatings, or B2B sales is preferred but not required
This is a full-time, field-based role with competitive compensation and the opportunity to make a meaningful impact in the manufacturing sector.
To Apply:
Send your resume and cover letter to sales@hppneumatics.com.
Contact Information:
High Point Pneumatics
2434 West English Rd.
High Point, North Carolina 27263
Phone: 336-889-8416
Website: www.hppneumatics.com
Eric Roach
High Point Pneumatics
+1 336-889-8416
sales@hppneumatics.com.
