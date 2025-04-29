JOSEPH VANDER LINDE, Named an ACCREDITED ESTATE PLANNER® Designee

by the National Association of Estate Planners & Councils on [December 4, 2024]

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JOSEPH VANDER LINDE is newly certified as an Accredited Estate Planner(AEP) designee by the National Association of Estate Planners & Councils (NAEPC). Designee’s office is located in northern Colorado at 5058 Thunderhead Dr., Timnath, CO 80547, https://www.noblecapgrp.com This announcement comes nearly a decade after completing his undergraduate studies at the University of NorthFlorida, receiving Summa Cum Laude distinction and four short years since receiving his Certified Financial Planner™ designation. Vander Linde’s dedication to creating a better tomorrow—one idea, one decision, one generation at a time—Noble Capital Group LLC’s mission of inspiring curiosity and fostering creativity in financial solutions. He currently resides in Colorado with his wife Gina, son Benjamin, with one on the way.The Accredited Estate Planner(AEP) designation is a graduate level, multi-disciplinary specialization in estate planning, obtained in addition to already recognized professional credentials within the various disciplines of estate planning. The AEPdesignation is available to actively practicing attorneys, accountants, insurance and financial planning professionals, philanthropic professionals, and trust professionals who hold one of more of the following credentials in active status and good standing: JD, CPA, CLU, ChFC, CFP, CFA, CPWA, CAP, CSPG, CTFA, MSFS, or MST.It is awarded by the National Association of Estate Planners & Councils to recognized estate planning professionals who meet stringent requirements of experience, knowledge, education, professional reputation, and character. An AEPdesignee must embrace the team concept of estate planning and adhere to the NAEPC Code of Ethics , as well as participate in an annual renewal and recertification process.NAEPC is a national organization of professional estate planners and affiliated local estate planning councils dedicated to the cultivation of excellence in estate planning. NAEPC fosters the multi-disciplinary approach to estate planning by serving estate planning councils and their credentialed members and delivering exceptional resources and unsurpassed education.###For more information or to schedule an interview with the Lawrence J. Macklin, NAEPC President, please contact Susan Austin Carney at 866.226.2224 or susan@naepc.org.

