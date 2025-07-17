EveryPoint Launches 3D Reconstruction Platform on Android

EveryPoint expands its patented mobile 3D reconstruction technology to Android, doubling addressable market for enterprise spatial intelligence solutions.

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EveryPoint, Inc., a pioneer in mobile 3D reconstruction, is proud to announce that its industry-leading computer vision platform, previously exclusive to iOS, is now available on Android. This expansion significantly broadens the company’s reach across global markets and device ecosystems.

Since its inception in 2011, EveryPoint has developed a suite of patented technologies that deliver the most accurate 3D reconstruction engine for mobile devices. The platform uses advanced computer vision and machine learning techniques to transform photos and videos into precise 3D models, leveraging edge devices to replace expensive laser-based systems at a fraction of the cost.

EveryPoint's platform powers real-world, high-value applications across industries ranging from logistics and construction to public safety and telecommunications:

Stockpile Reports: A commercial SaaS platform that enables companies to accurately quantify bulk materials inventory using imagery from phones, drones, and fixed cameras, helping optimize operations and reduce waste.

SR Measure: A mobile app with EveryPoint’s proprietary image-based technology that users can use to take on-the-spot measurements of bulk materials using a phone.

Recon3D: A trusted forensics tool used by first responders, crime scene investigators, and forensics professionals to document scenes using on-edge devices and in the cloud, with high demand for accuracy and data security.

Confidential Commercial Solutions: EveryPoint also supports proprietary enterprise use cases, including cargo tracking, palletized inventory monitoring, goods, and telecom infrastructure inspection, delivering scalable automation for volume and condition analysis.

"With Android now live, we’ve doubled our addressable device market while continuing to lead in accuracy and ease-of-use," said David Boardman, CEO of EveryPoint. "This milestone positions us to serve an even wider range of enterprise partners seeking cost-effective, AI-grade spatial intelligence."

About EveryPoint

Founded in 2011, EveryPoint, Inc. develops patented mobile 3D reconstruction technology that delivers survey-grade spatial data using consumer-grade hardware. The company’s technology powers mission-critical applications across logistics, construction, public safety and infrastructure. EveryPoint is privately held and headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

