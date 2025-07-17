Stockpile Reports Brings Industry-Leading Stockpile Measurement Technology to Android

Real-time stockpile measurement using SR Measure on a Galaxy S25

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stockpile Reports today announced the launch of SR Measure for the Samsung Galaxy S25, marking the first time the platform’s acclaimed 3D measurement technology has been available beyond iOS. The app enables users to capture on-the-spot measurements of bulk materials using only their smartphone camera, bringing professional-grade measurement capabilities to field teams across industries.

SR Measure uses proprietary computer vision algorithms to analyze imagery and generate accurate 3D reconstructions and volume calculations on mobile devices. Previously exclusive to iOS users, the technology launches initially for Samsung Galaxy S25 users, with broader Android support planned for additional devices. This milestone significantly expands the potential user base for businesses managing bulk materials.

"Android users have been requesting access to our measurement technology for years," said Dr. Jared Heinly, Chief Scientist at Stockpile Reports. "The parity we're seeing in device processing power and camera quality means we can now deliver the same precision and reliability Android users expect, opening up new possibilities for field teams who have been underserved by traditional measurement solutions."

The launch to Android represents a significant milestone in making the technology accessible to a broader range of industries and users. “This expansion represents more than just platform availability—it's about democratizing access to professional measurement tools," said David Boardman, Founder and CEO of Stockpile Reports. "By bringing our technology to Android, we're reaching field teams who previously couldn't access these capabilities, helping them make better decisions and improve business results."

SR Measure for Android is available now on the Google Play Store for Samsung Galaxy S25 users. For a limited time, users around the world can enjoy unlimited measurements for free.

About Stockpile Reports and SR Measure

Stockpile Reports is a commercial SaaS platform that enables companies to accurately quantify bulk materials inventory using imagery from phones, drones, and fixed cameras. Extracting inventory intelligence from digitized images, Stockpile Reports helps customers eliminate inventory write-offs, optimize operations and reduce waste. SR Measure is the company's mobile app featuring proprietary image-based technology that allows users to take on-the-spot measurements of bulk materials using a phone. Founded in 2011, Stockpile Reports serves industries including construction, building materials, mining, agriculture, logistics, and the public sector. Stockpile Reports’ image processing is powered by EveryPoint.

