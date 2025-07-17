LoneStar Tracking Launches G70 Titan Mini GPS Tracker for Heavy-Duty Assets

G70 Titan Mini Rugged GPS Tracker

LoneStar Tracking launches the G70 Titan Mini—an ultra-rugged GPS tracker with BLE support, ideal for fleets, trailers, and heavy equipment protection.

This device is a game changer for businesses that need bulletproof tracking in the field.” — Thomas Remmert

FISCHER, TX, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LoneStar Tracking, a leader in advanced GPS tracking solutions, is proud to announce the launch of the G70 Titan Mini, a compact, rugged GPS tracker designed to provide reliable, real-time location tracking in even the harshest environments.The G70 Titan Mini combines powerful LTE-M/NB-IoT connectivity, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) sensor gateway capabilities, and an ultra-durable housing that’s IP68 and IK07 rated. It’s purpose-built for use in demanding conditions across industries like construction, logistics, agriculture, and heavy equipment rental.“This device is a game changer for businesses that need bulletproof tracking in the field,” said Thomas Remmert, CTO of LoneStar Tracking. “Whether you’re monitoring trailers, vehicles, or off-grid equipment, the Titan Mini brings real-time visibility and peace of mind in a compact, easy-to-install package.”Designed for Harsh EnvironmentsEncased in a durable waterproof housing, the G70 Titan Mini resists dust, moisture, and shock – ensuring reliable performance whether mounted on construction equipment or exposed to rugged outdoor use. Its compact size allows discreet placement while still delivering high-end tracking features.GPS + Bluetooth in OneThe Titan Mini supports advanced GPS positioning while acting as a BLE gateway – meaning it can detect and report nearby Bluetooth tags and sensors. This feature expands LoneStar’s tracking ecosystem, allowing businesses to monitor not just vehicle location, but also attached tools, assets, or temperature/humidity sensors using BLE.“Think of it as a two-in-one tracker,” Remmert added. “It not only tracks the vehicle itself but any BLE-equipped items in range. That’s powerful for fleet managers and field operators.”Smarter Tracking, Better RecoveryWith real-time location updates, movement alerts, and optional remote immobilization, the G70 Titan Mini helps users protect high-value equipment from theft. Fleet managers can also monitor driver behavior and detect unauthorized use, adding an extra layer of security.In theft cases, GPS trackers like the Titan Mini have been proven to significantly increase recovery rates by enabling authorities or owners to locate stolen assets quickly.Built-In Backup BatteryThe device connects to standard 12V/24V power systems, but it also includes a long-life backup battery. If external power is lost or disconnected – a common theft tactic – the tracker continues transmitting its location, ensuring uninterrupted visibility.Easy Setup and Remote ManagementThe Titan Mini comes pre-configured for LoneStar’s secure cloud platform, allowing users to manage their devices, view live maps, set geofences, and receive SMS or email alerts from anywhere. Installation is simple and requires no special tools or technical skills.Real-World ReadyThe G70 Titan Mini is already being adopted by fleets and businesses looking for smarter, more resilient tracking technology. “This is exactly what we’ve needed in the field,” said one early adopter in the Texas oil and gas sector. “It’s tough, accurate, and lets us know immediately if a trailer moves when it shouldn’t.”Now AvailableThe G70 Titan Mini is available now at www.lonestartracking.com and ships pre-activated for immediate deployment. LoneStar Tracking also offers volume pricing and white-label options for resellers and OEM partners.About LoneStar TrackingLoneStar Tracking is a U.S.-based technology company providing high-performance GPS tracking solutions for fleets, assets, livestock, and personal safety. With a commitment to reliability, innovation, and customer service, LoneStar’s systems are trusted by thousands of businesses, ranchers, and emergency responders across the nation.

