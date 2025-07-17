Perfume Villa Celebrates Grand Opening at Northpark Tomorrow

RIDGELAND, MS, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perfume Villa, a full-service fragrance store offering a wide range of designer and value-priced perfumes, invites the media to its grand opening tomorrow at Northpark. The store provides personalized service and a curated selection of popular brands at every price point.

WHEN:

Friday, July 18, 2025

11 a.m.-7 p.m.

WHERE:

Northpark Upper Level Next to Bath and Body Works

1200 E County Line Rd.

Ridgeland, MS

WHO:

Bikarjit Singh, Owner, Perfume Villa

Shawn Cochran, General Manager, Northpark

Media are invited to attend the grand opening during normal Northpark business hours of 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Photo and interview opportunities available on location.

About Northpark

Mississippi's premier indoor shopping destination, Northpark, is home to more than 120 stores and specialty shops. Located in Ridgeland, Mississippi, Northpark combines contemporary architecture and design with next-generation technology and Southern charm. Conveniently located less than one mile east of I-55 at the intersection of County Line & Wheatley Roads, Northpark features Dillard's, JCPenney, Belk, H&M, B&B Theatres, Victoria's Secret, Windsor, Pac Sun, and Buckle and over 50 locally owned businesses. For additional information, stop by https://visitnorthpark.com or follow social media at:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ShopNorthparkMS/

Instagram: @ShopNorthparkMS

About Pacific Retail Capital Partners

Pacific Retail Capital Partners (PRCP) is one of the nation’s premier retail operating groups of retail-led properties, with more than $3 billion in assets under management in the United States. Based in Southern California, PRCP provides end-to-end sourcing, assessment, underwriting, valuing, development, marketing and asset management of consumer real estate with a proven track record of repositioning retail properties. PRCP strategically manages over 20 million+ square feet of regional, open-air lifestyle and mixed-use centers. Adept in crafting a compelling vision for the future of a specific asset through master planning and adaptive re-use, PRCP is skillful in amending REA’s and thorough when negotiating with anchors to unlock the value of the underlying dirt. The Executive team has over 150+ years of collective real estate expertise in leasing, marketing, operations, design, development, investment, and finance. With a keen focus on enhancing the value and quality of its growing portfolio, PRCP is dedicated to creating a unique, strategic vision for each property and exceeding the highest expectations of investors, retailers, and consumers. For additional information, visit pacificretail.com.

