Supreme Court of Ohio Establishes Advisory Committee to Review Law School Accreditation Process

The Supreme Court of Ohio has announced the creation of an advisory committee to evaluate and review the accreditation process for Ohio’s law schools. The committee's establishment was directed by Chief Justice Sharon L. Kennedy in June as part of the Supreme Court’s ongoing efforts to ensure excellence and innovation in the state’s legal education processes.

The Chief Justice has appointed Robert W. Horner, III, Administrative Director of the Supreme Court of Ohio, as Chairman of the committee. The initial members of the committee include:

Mary Amos Augsburger, CEO at Ohio State Bar Association

Kent Barnett, Dean of Moritz College of Law at the Ohio State University

Amanda Gould, Chief Counsel to U.S. Senator Bernie Moreno

Emily Janoski-Haehlen, Dean of Akron School of Law at the University of Akron

Sen. Nathan Manning, Ohio State Senator, 13th District

Gina White Palmer, Deputy Administrative Director at the Supreme Court of Ohio

Rep. Brian Stewart, Ohio State Representative, 12th District

Dr. Frank C. Woodside, III, Of counsel at Dinsmore & Shohl LLP

The committee will begin its review of current accreditation standards and procedures, with an emphasis on identifying potential opportunities for innovation, in light of the evolving needs of the legal profession.

“The Supreme Court of Ohio is responsible for the oversight of every stage of an Ohio attorney’s professional development and engagement - from their education and admission to the Bar, to their continuing legal education and professional conduct. The Court’s responsibility to uphold the integrity and efficacy of the profession means constant reflection, research, and openness to innovation,” said Robert W. Horner, III, Administrative Director.

Earlier this year, the Court recognized the importance of providing locations from multiple regions of the state to bar examinees to increase access and reduce travel burdens. As a result, the Court will hold the July 2025 Ohio Bar Examination to three locations: the University of Cincinnati College of Law in Cincinnati, The Ohio State University’s Ohio Union in Columbus, and Cleveland State University College of Law in Cleveland.

This advisory committee review is the latest initiative in the Supreme Court's broader mission to support the professional lifecycle of Ohio’s attorneys.