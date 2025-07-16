“Making the Case:” Video Series Continues to Spotlight Pivotal Cases

“Making the Case” gives you a front-row seat to the Supreme Court of Ohio during oral arguments. Experience the pivotal cases and captivating dialogue between the justices and litigants that lead to decisions from the highest court in the state.

In this edition, the Supreme Court considers three cases heard at an off-site court session at Monroe Central High School in Monroe County. The Supreme Court hears cases of great public interest, constitutional questions, public records, government shields against lawsuits, police interrogations, renewable energy and mineral rights, and much more.

Previous editions of “Making the Case” can be found on the Supreme Court YouTube channel.