NCBP’s Leading the Bar Podcast Highlights Real-World Leadership Lessons for Lawyers

Leading the Bar: Empowering Lawyer Leaders

Conversations with bar leaders and legal changemakers on building careers, communities, and a stronger profession.

PETALUMA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legal Talk Network and the National Conference of Bar Presidents (NCBP) is proud to continue its new podcast series, Leading the Bar: Empowering Lawyer Leaders, in partnership with Legal Talk Network. This monthly series offers real-world wisdom and inspiration for attorneys looking to elevate their careers and lead with purpose.

Listen to the first two episodes and subscribe to Leading the Bar on LegalTalkNetwork.com, NCBP.org, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all major podcast platforms.

“Podcasting is such a natural fit for bar leaders—it gives them space to share real stories and lessons in a way that’s personal and accessible,” says Lisa Kirkman, Managing Director of Legal Talk Network. “We’re proud to help bring Leading the Bar to life with NCBP. Their vision for this series made it possible, and we’re excited to help carry that forward with great production and wide reach.”

The latest episode of Leading the Bar, Jeremy Evans—founder of California Sports Lawyer and past president of the California Lawyers Association—shares lessons from his journey helping lead the creation of CLA after the historic separation from the State Bar of California. He discusses the question of whether voluntary bar associations should focus on education and advocacy (over potentially political issues). He also encourages lawyers to embrace opportunities to pivot in their careers, sharing how his love of sports - including visits to all 30 Major League ballparks – shaped his career.

The first episode featured Amanda Arriaga in conversation with Dana and Keith Cutler—law partners, bar leaders, and TV judges—on why bar leadership matters and how communication skills shape successful legal careers.

“Each conversation is a playbook for leadership in today’s legal world,” says co-host Amanda Arriaga. “It’s about more than running a meeting—it’s about making an impact.”

Leading the Bar: Empowering Lawyer Leaders features seasoned bar presidents and prominent lawyer leaders who share their strategies, tools, and personal stories of growth, crisis management, and innovation. The podcast is designed to equip the next generation of lawyer-leaders with the skills, confidence, and vision needed to lead with purpose and integrity. Hosted by NCBP Executive Council members Amanda Arriaga and Lynette Paczkowski, episodes of Leading the Bar will be released monthly.

Listeners will gain practical advice and inspiration from real-world experiences. Each episode will delve into critical aspects of legal leadership, including:

- Navigating Leadership Challenges: Real stories of growth and effective crisis management.

- Driving Innovation: Insights into how lawyer leaders are adapting to and shaping changes within the legal landscape.

- Developing Key Skills: Guidance on building confidence and cultivating a clear vision for purposeful and ethical leadership.

- Engaging the Next Generation: Strategies for connecting with and motivating emerging legal professionals.

- Upholding Core Values: Discussions on the vital role of bar associations in protecting the rule of law and the constitution.

"As one of the hosts, I'm incredibly excited about the Leading the Bar podcast and the opportunity to share the profound wisdom of bar presidents with our listeners," says Lynette Paczkowski, NCBP Executive Council member and co-host. "Each conversation is a masterclass in leadership, offering practical takeaways that can immediately impact an attorney's journey and contribution to the legal community."

About the National Conference of Bar Presidents (NCBP):

The National Conference of Bar Presidents (NCBP) is an organization dedicated to empowering, connecting, and inspiring bar leaders and organizations for over 75 years. NCBP achieves this through educational programming, information sharing, and other leadership development opportunities, primarily focused on state and local bar leaders. They are committed to supporting the legal profession and ensuring a strong justice system, and have taken a stand in support of the rule of law and against efforts to undermine the courts and the legal profession.

About Legal Talk Network:

Legal Talk Network is a leading podcast network covering a range of legal topics, including legal news, practice management, and career development. With a diverse roster of hosts and guests, the network is committed to advancing the legal profession by providing quality educational content, discussion, and fostering a community of legal professionals passionate about improving the practice of law. For more about the network and Leading the Bar Podcast visit legaltalknetwork.com.

