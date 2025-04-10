Legal Talk Network & ALPS Insurance Launch 'New Solo: First Flight' - The Essential Guide for Aspiring Solo Attorneys

New Solo: First Flight Podcast Series

"New Solo: First Flight" explores the real-world journeys of new solo attorneys, offering actionable advice drawn directly from their experiences.

For new solos, starting a law firm can feel a lot like testing your wings for the first time - exciting with a touch of uncertainty.” — Rio Laine

PETALUMA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legal Talk Network, the premier digital destination for legal professionals, in collaboration with ALPS Insurance, proudly announces the launch of "New Solo: First Flight," a groundbreaking podcast series dedicated to empowering and guiding lawyers making the leap into solo practice. "New Solo: First Flight," hosted by legal technology consultant Adriana Linares, explores the real-world journeys of new solo attorneys, offering actionable advice drawn directly from their experiences.

Forget theoretical discussions – "New Solo: First Flight" gets down to the nitty-gritty of launching and sustaining a successful solo practice. Inspired by real conversations with new solos, this 12-part monthly series tackles the crucial decisions and challenges faced by those going out on their own. From the pivotal moment of deciding to go solo and crafting a business plan, to mastering effective marketing strategies, navigating technology choices, and building strong client relationships, the show is like a guidebook for solos. Listen to the first few episodes, including the newest with attorney Philip Mauriello on his quick start to a solo practice, on Legal Talk Network’s website, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all major podcast platforms.

"At Legal Talk Network, we provide content that improves the careers of legal professionals," says Lisa Kirkman, Director. "‘New Solo: First Flight' offers a vital resource for those embarking on the challenging yet rewarding path of solo practice. The real stories and practical takeaways in this series will equip listeners with the confidence and knowledge they need to succeed.”

Listeners will gain access to the practical wisdom of attorneys who have navigated this exciting yet demanding transition. Each episode explores essential elements of building a thriving practice, including:

- The "Leap" Decision: Understanding the motivations, weighing pros and cons, and summoning the courage to strike out independently.

- Strategic Planning: Crafting a unique business plan.

- Marketing Yourself: Using social media, promotion, and networking to attract clients you’ll love working with, and build a recognizable brand.

- Technology: Choosing the right tech and tools to serve the practice.

- Client Management: Setting boundaries and fostering strong relationships.

- Avoiding Pitfalls: Learning from the real mistakes and triumphs of other solos.

Rio Laine, ALPS Insurance’s Director of Strategic Projects, adds, "For new solos, starting a law firm can feel a lot like testing your wings for the first time - exciting with a touch of uncertainty. That’s why ALPS is excited to partner with Legal Talk Network on 'New Solo: First Flight' to offer a supportive and informative resource. By sharing real experiences and practical advice of those who have successfully launched their own firms, we hope to empower the next generation of legal entrepreneurs to navigate their first flight with greater confidence and reduced risk."

"New Solo: First Flight" offers listeners the kind of in-depth, experience-based guidance they won't find anywhere else. Adriana Linares’s insightful interviewing style, creates a space for candid conversations that resonate with both aspiring and current solo practitioners.

About Legal Talk Network: Legal Talk Network is a leading podcast network that covers a wide range of legal topics, including legal news, practice management, and career development. With a diverse roster of hosts and guests, the network is committed to advancing the legal profession by providing quality educational content, discussion, and fostering a community of legal professionals passionate about improving the practice of law. For more about the network and New Solo, visit legaltalknetwork.com.

About Adriana Linares: Adriana Linares is a law practice consultant and legal technology coach. After several years at two of Florida’s largest law firms, Adriana launched LawTech Partners in 2004. She works with law firms, legal departments, legal aid groups and legal technology startups, and is a frequent speaker at national conferences and a contributor to legal blogs and publications. She has hosted the New Solo podcast since 2014.

About ALPS Insurance: ALPS is the nation’s leader in insurance for solo and small law firms and is endorsed by more state bars than any other insurance company. Since 1988, ALPS has been the preeminent provider of legal malpractice insurance, with an emphasis on protection, stability, and commitment to the legal community.

