AV-Comparatives Publishes World’s Largest Independent Enterprise Cybersecurity Solution Test

AV-Comparatives Approved Business Security Product Award for July 2025

AV-Comparatives Approved Business Security Product Award for July 2025

AV-Comparatives Approved Business Security Product Award for July 2025 - Participants

AV-Comparatives Approved Business Security Product Award for July 2025 - Participants

AV-Comparatives ISO9001:2015 Certification, Scope Independent Tests of Cybersecurity Solutions

AV-Comparatives ISO9001:2015 Certification, Scope Independent Tests of Cybersecurity Solutions

17 Top-Tier Enterprise EPP, EDR, and XDR Solutions Evaluated in the Most Comprehensive ISO 9001:2015-Certified Public Assessment to Date

CISOs and IT leaders face complex, fast-evolving threats. Independent validation is not a luxury – it is essential. This test series provides evidence-based insights into how solutions perform.”
— Peter Stelzhammer, co-founder, AV-Comparatives
INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AV-Comparatives, the globally recognised authority in independent cybersecurity testing, has released its Enterprise Security Test 2025 (March to June). This is the most extensive public evaluation to date of enterprise endpoint protection platforms (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), and extended detection and response (XDR) solutions. Seventeen high-performing enterprise-grade cybersecurity products were rigorously evaluated using real-world attack simulations and scientifically sound methodologies, offering a comprehensive view of modern endpoint defence capabilities.

The report includes individual product descriptions that outline key strengths and capabilities to help IT decision-makers select the most suitable solution based on their organisation’s size, infrastructure, and security priorities.

What Sets This Test Apart?

Unmatched Scope: This is the largest public comparative test of enterprise EPP, EDR, and XDR solutions globally. Only mature, high-performing products were included. These had already demonstrated consistent reliability and strong protection in previous assessments.

Holistic Analysis: Each product was evaluated across four mission-critical dimensions:
- Real-World Protection: Simulates internet-based threats encountered in active business environments.
- Malware Protection: Evaluates detection of malicious files introduced via non-web vectors such as USB drives, network shares, or those already present on disk.
- False Positive Rates: Measures detection accuracy and the ability to avoid blocking legitimate software.
- Performance Impact: Quantifies system load and slowdowns during typical business operations.

To support enterprise IT leaders, the report includes an extensive feature matrix (page 57) detailing the core and advanced capabilities of each tested solution. This includes management interfaces, deployment models, threat response tools, and third-party integration support, helping organisations make informed side-by-side comparisons.

All evaluated products represent enterprise-ready solutions that meet modern protection standards. Each product received the AV-Comparatives Approved Enterprise Product Seal, recognising their proven security effectiveness, operational reliability, and readiness for large-scale deployment.

Peter Stelzhammer, co-founder of AV-Comparatives, commented:
“CISOs and IT leaders face complex, fast-evolving threats. Independent validation is not a luxury – it is essential. This test series provides evidence-based insights into how EPP, EDR, and XDR solutions perform in the field. We apply strict, scientifically grounded methodologies to help enterprises choose wisely.”

Access the full test report:
https://www.av-comparatives.org/tests/business-security-test-2025-march-june/

AV-Comparatives’ enterprise test series is ISO 9001:2015 certified for the scope of Independent Tests of Cybersecurity Solutions. It is globally trusted by CISOs, analysts, and IT leaders as the benchmark for unbiased, rigorous cybersecurity evaluation.

Cybersecurity and antivirus test results are available at www.av-comparatives.org for leading vendors including:
Avast, AVG, Avira, Bitdefender, Check Point, Cisco, CrowdStrike, Elastic, Fortinet, F-Secure, ESET, G DATA, Gen Digital, Google, Intego, K7 Computing, Kaspersky, Malwarebytes, ManageEngine, McAfee, Microsoft, NetSecurity, Nord Security, Norton, Palo Alto Networks, Rapid7, SenseOn, Sophos, Total Defense, TotalAV, Trellix, Trend Micro, VIPRE, WithSecure, and many more.

Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 512 287788
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AV-Comparatives Publishes World’s Largest Independent Enterprise Cybersecurity Solution Test

Distribution channels: Companies, Energy Industry, IT Industry, Military Industry, Technology, Telecommunications ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 512 287788
Company/Organization
AV-Comparatives
Grabenweg 68
Innsbruck, 6020
Austria
+43 512 287788
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

AV-Comparatives is the globally recognised, ISO 9001:2015-certified authority in independent cybersecurity testing. Founded in 1999 as a research initiative at the University of Innsbruck, AV-Comparatives has evolved into the world’s leading testing lab for cybersecurity solutions. From its origins investigating antivirus performance, the organisation now evaluates the entire cybersecurity landscape, including endpoint protection, EDR/XDR platforms, mobile and Mac security, anti-phishing, VPNs , parental controls, and cutting-edge operational technology (OT) defences. AV-Comparatives harnesses cutting-edge threat intelligence to conduct rigorous, real-world testing that mirrors the evolving global threat landscape. Our scientifically grounded methodology ensures the highest levels of accuracy, transparency, and impartiality. Each test is designed to evaluate whether cybersecurity products deliver on their promises, empowering consumers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure providers to make informed, data-driven security decisions. Results are freely accessible to the public, including private users, news organisations, and academic institutions. Certification from AV-Comparatives is regarded globally as an independent seal of excellence, trusted by vendors, IT professionals, and analysts alike. With a commitment to innovation and continuous improvement, AV-Comparatives remains at the forefront of cybersecurity assurance across IT, IoT, and OT domains. As the cybersecurity industry evolves, we continue to uphold our core values. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides an official seal of approval for software performance, which is globally recognised. The story of AV-Comparatives began the way it does, with so many computer users, namely with a virus infection. In 1993, Andreas Clementi was hit by a computer virus: the “November 17 virus – NOV_17.855”. This awakened his interest. Andreas was not satisfied with the sometimes very contradictory tests of antivirus programs in computer magazines, and so began the intensive investigation of malware and antivirus software, which continues to this day. In 1999, he founded AV-Comparatives as a student project at the University of Innsbruck. This was done purely out of technical interest, to see how good the products of different manufacturers actually are. The response was enormous, as the manufacturers of antivirus software became aware of the duo in Innsbruck and wanted to take part in the tests. AV-Comparatives Where Cybersecurity Meets Trust Unbiased. Transparent. Trusted.

AV-Comparatives

More From This Author
AV-Comparatives veröffentlicht weltweit größten unabhängigen Test von Unternehmens-Cybersicherheitslösungen
AV-Comparatives Publishes World’s Largest Independent Enterprise Cybersecurity Solution Test
AV-Comparatives Publishes Operational Technology (OT) Security Test of ARIA AZT PROTECT™
View All Stories From This Author