Submit Release
News Search

There were 258 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,172 in the last 365 days.

Lawsuit targets ICE arrests at immigration courthouses

The policy discards decades of practices under presidents of both parties and unconstitutionally “deprives noncitizens of a meaningful opportunity to be heard” in court, lawyers for immigrants and advocacy organizations said in a suit filed in federal court in Washington, D.C.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Lawsuit targets ICE arrests at immigration courthouses

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more