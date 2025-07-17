New York Festivals TV & Film Awards Opens 2026 Competition for Entries

NYF’s WaterBear and JusticeAid Awards Spotlight Content Driving Environmental and Social Impact

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrating nearly seven decades of global excellence in innovative storytelling, the 2026 New York Festivals Television and Film Awards is now open for entries.Since 1957, New York Festivals has recognized diverse content created by premier storytellers from around the world. The 2026 TV & Film Awards continue this tradition, honoring a wide spectrum of storytelling across all genres and platforms.With a comprehensive range of 14 category groups, from investigative journalism and documentaries to scripted series, branded content, streaming, sports, and entertainment, the 2026 New York Festivals TV & Film Awards celebrates the diverse and dynamic storytelling that defines today’s media landscape. The competition honors creators who push boundaries and engage audiences across all platforms, showcasing work that exemplifies creativity and excellence.“New technologies and new platforms keep changing our industry. What hasn’t changed though, is the craft of storytelling itself and the people in front of the cameras and behind the scenes who make it happen,” said Rose Anderson Executive VP New York Festivals & Executive Director, TV & Film Awards. “With over a dozen categories for streaming content and over thirty categories for documentaries, this year’s competition is a destination for filmmakers world-wide.”New York Festivals continues to champion work with a mission, celebrating creators who spotlight environmental and social issues through two signature honors.Launched in 2022, the WaterBear Award celebrates the ongoing partnership with WaterBear Network by recognizing storytellers whose visionary work raises awareness and motivates audiences to protect our planet. The 2025 WaterBear Award was proudly presented to EUROPE (Light & Shadow GmbH) in the Documentary – Nature & Wildlife category, a compelling film that immerses viewers in the wonders of the natural world.JusticeAid joined forces with New York Festivals in 2024 to spotlight filmmakers and storytellers dedicated to justice and public engagement through the arts. At the annual Storytellers Gala, the inaugural JusticeAid Award honored Invisible Presale Trailer (The Walt Disney Company, Europe & Africa) in the Promotion/Open & ID – Social Justice Promotion category, highlighting powerful storytelling that challenges societal norms and fosters meaningful change.The 2025 TV & Film Grand Awards included the limited series The Tattooist of Auschwitz (All3Media International) for Entertainment Program – Drama and Globo’s Olympic Studio – Paris 24 (TV Globo), recognized in the Craft Program – Use of Technology category for its cutting-edge broadcast of the world’s premier multi-sport event. VIKTOR-IA (Voice of America) also earned the Grand Award in Documentary – International Affairs for its remarkable filming completed in just 10 days amid active war zones.For 2025, New York Festivals honored Lesley Visser, pioneering sports journalist and legendary broadcasting trailblazer, with the 15th annual New York Festivals Lifetime Achievement Award. Donna de Varona, Olympic champion and sports journalist, made the presentation.New York Festivals celebrated the TV & Film Awards winners at the 2025 Storytellers Gala virtual event on May 22nd. Anchored from New York City’s world-famous Central Park, the virtual event included global audio and video highlights, award winners, and acceptance speeches from around the globe featuring some of the most respected storytellers in the industry.The 2025 winning entries are showcased in the TV & Film Awards winners gallery The 2026 competition deadline is December 31, 2025. For information on entry details, competition rules and regulations and categories visit: https://tvf.newyorkfestivals.com/ All entries in the 2026 competition will be judged online by New York Festivals’ esteemed TV & Film Awards Grand Jury, a global panel of over 300 award-winning producers, directors, writers, and creative media professionals. Winners will be revealed at the 2026 Storytellers Gala and featured prominently in the TV & Film Awards winner’s gallery.About New York Festivals: New York FestivalsCelebrating the World’s Best Work since 1957Advertising AwardsAME AwardsNYF HealthAwardsRadio AwardsTV & Film Awards

