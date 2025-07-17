Sessions Announces Hearing on Addressing Mail Theft and USPS’s Response

WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on Government Operations Chairman Pete Sessions (R-Texas) today announced a hearing on “An Update on Mail Theft and Crime.” Mail theft continues to negatively impact communities across the country by preventing Americans from sending and receiving important documents in a timely manner. During the hearing, members will hear from postal officials about the prevalence of mail theft and crime and what the United States Postal Service (USPS) is doing to reduce this. Members will also evaluate the steps Congress can take to support mail carriers and combat theft.

“Mail theft is a serious crime that needs to be addressed and combated. Delivery delays, stolen and fraudulent mail, and safety challenges in major cities all reduce USPS’s ability to effectively make important daily deliveries to Americans across the country. Mail carriers should be able to make deliveries without threats to their safety, and Americans should have peace of mind that their mail will arrive on time and untouched. I look forward to hearing from witnesses about their efforts to curb mail theft and fraud,” said Subcommittee Chairman Sessions.

WHAT: Hearing titled “An Update on Mail Theft and Crime”

DATE: Wednesday, July 23, 2025

TIME: 2:00 P.M. ET

LOCATION: HVC-210, U.S. Capitol Visitors Center

WITNESSES:

Brendan Donahue, Inspector in Charge, United States Postal Inspection Service

Julius Rothstein, Deputy Inspector General, U.S. Postal Service Office of the Inspector General

Brian Renfroe, President, National Association of Letter Carriers

Frank Albergo, President, Postal Police Officers Association

Anthony Holloway, Chief of Police, St. Petersburg, Florida Police Department

WATCH: The hearing will be livestreamed here.