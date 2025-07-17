AI CERTs® Launches AI+ Business Intelligence™ Certification to Empower Data-Driven Leaders in the Age of AI

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI CERTs, a global leader in vendor-aligned and role-focused AI certification programs , has announced the launch of its newest credential: the AI+ Business Intelligence™ certification. As the global business intelligence market is expected to grow to $42.9 billion by 2027, and enterprises increasingly rely on AI to drive decisions at scale, this certification is designed to equip professionals with future-ready skills that bridge AI technologies and business strategy.The AI Business Intelligence program provides comprehensive training in the application of AI in real-world BI environments. It focuses on helping learners master the integration of generative AI, machine learning, advanced analytics, and predictive modeling into enterprise decision-making processes. The course also provides hands-on experience with leading tools like Scikit-learn, TensorFlow, ChatGPT, and Power BI. This enables professionals to deliver timely insights, automate reporting, streamline workflows, and support strategic forecasting and resource optimization.Designed for business analysts, data professionals, management consultants, and forward-thinking executives, the program offers two flexible learning tracks: a five-day instructor-led course and a 30-hour self-paced online option. This flexibility makes it ideal for both working professionals and teams aiming to upskill.Along with structured learning, the certification includes a capstone project focused on solving real-world BI challenges. Participants also gain access to AI mentors for personalized guidance and receive a globally recognized digital certificate upon successful completion.Learners will have one-year access to continuously updated content across formats including, e-books, videos, audio files, and podcasts. The certification also includes an online proctored final exam with one free retake, ensuring participants can confidently demonstrate their mastery of core concepts and tools.By completing the AI+ Business Intelligence™ certification, professionals gain a strategic advantage in navigating the complexities of today’s data-driven economy. The program not only strengthens technical capability but also enhances business impact, enabling participants to act as translators between raw data and boardroom decisions.About AI CERTsAI CERTsis a globally recognized certification body specializing in role-based credentials in artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies. Aligned with ISO 17024:2012 standards, its programs set a global benchmark for quality and credibility, empowering professionals with practical, job-ready skills through hands-on, real-world application.Serving a broad spectrum of roles, from developers and data analysts to business leaders and frontline teams—AI CERTsbridges the global tech skills gap with our ever-expanding portfolio.With 50+ new certifications in development, the organization remains firmly positioned at the forefront of emerging technology education.For more information, visit www.aicerts.ai For Media Queries:Email: media@aicerts.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.