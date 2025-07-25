AI CERTs® Launches AI+ Prompt Engineer Level 1™ Certification to Power the Next Generation of AI Innovators

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the global AI ecosystem evolves at lightning speed, AI CERTs® , a leading provider of vendor-aligned, role-focused AI certifications , proudly launches AI+ Prompt Engineer Level 1™. This groundbreaking program addresses the surging demand for skilled prompt engineers in today’s generative AI-driven world. This highly specialized course offers a robust foundation in AI technologies while focusing deeply on the core competencies needed to design, refine, and optimize prompts for AI systems such as OpenAI’s GPT-4 and DALL·E 2.Prompt engineering has rapidly emerged as a critical skillset, essential to unlocking the full capabilities of large language models (LLMs) and image generators. The AI Prompt Engineer Level 1 certification prepares learners to become industry-ready professionals in prompt engineering. It equips them to create precise, impactful, and domain-specific prompts for real-world use across sectors like healthcare, finance, research, education, and marketing. Whether you're a data scientist fine-tuning ML models, a developer deploying AI-powered tools, or a business leader integrating generative AI into workflows, this course delivers the cross-functional skillset needed to lead with innovation and intelligence.The course is available in two convenient formats: an instructor-led, 1-day immersive training experience or a flexible, self-paced online model featuring approximately 8 hours of content. Participants benefit from a comprehensive one-year subscription that includes high-quality video modules, e-books (PDF and audio), interactive quizzes, a personalized AI mentor, real-world projects, and an online proctored exam with one free retake. The curriculum covers everything from foundational AI principles and neural networks to advanced prompt engineering techniques, ethical considerations, and future-forward applications of generative AI.The program is structured around practical learning. Learners will engage in project-based sessions, hands-on prompt design challenges, and immersive exercises that mirror today’s most in-demand AI use cases. Additionally, learners will gain exposure to powerful tools such as LangChain and OpenAI's GPT-4, solidifying their command over modern prompt engineering workflows. The certification exam evaluates proficiency across modules including prompt mechanics, model behavior, NLP, image generation, and ethical AI.AI+ Prompt Engineer Level 1™ is ideal for developers, researchers, data scientists, machine learning engineers, and professionals seeking to future-proof their careers in the fast-growing AI economy. According to Grand View Research, the global prompt engineering market is projected to reach $2.06 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 32.8%—underscoring the strategic importance of this certification in today’s labor market.Participants who complete the program receive an industry-recognized credential, a digital badge for professional branding and, most importantly, the ability to lead AI innovation across sectors. The certification aligns with AI CERTs’ vision of democratizing artificial intelligence and preparing a future-ready workforce capable of driving responsible and creative AI adoption.About AI CERTsAI CERTsis a globally recognized certification body specializing in role-based credentials in Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain technologies. Aligned with ISO 17024:2012 standards, its programs set a global benchmark for quality and credibility, empowering professionals with practical, job-ready skills through hands-on, real-world application.Serving a broad spectrum of roles, from developers and data analysts to business leaders and frontline teams—AI CERTsbridges the global tech skills gap with our ever-expanding portfolio.With 50 established role-based certifications, currently in the market, and 50 new certifications in development, the organization remains firmly positioned at the forefront of emerging technology education.For more information, visit www.aicerts.aiFor Media Queries:Email: media@aicerts.ai

