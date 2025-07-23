AI CERTs® Unveils AI+ Legal™ Certification to Empower Legal Professionals with AI-Driven Expertise

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a bold step toward redefining the future of legal operations, AI CERTs, a leading global provider of vendor-aligned, role-focused certifications in artificial intelligence (AI), is proud to announce the launch of its highly anticipated credential: AI+ Legal™. This certification equips legal professionals, compliance experts, and technologists with the knowledge, tools, and ethical frameworks needed to thrive in an era where artificial intelligence is transforming the practice of law.With AI-driven solutions now reducing legal research and compliance workloads by up to 40% (McKinsey), the legal industry is undergoing a rapid evolution. The AI Legal certification program trains participants to apply AI in legal research, contract analysis, regulatory compliance, and predictive case analytics. It also emphasizes ethical and privacy considerations throughout the learning process.The course is structured into eight comprehensive modules, including “Natural Language Processing in Legal Research,” “AI in Contract Review and Management,” “Predictive Analytics in Legal Decision-Making,” and “Legal and Regulatory Framework for AI.” An optional module on AI Agents for Legal is available for professionals seeking deeper, next-gen knowledge. The curriculum balances conceptual understanding with practical simulations and case studies, empowering learners to apply AI tools in real-world legal environments confidently.Participants will gain hands-on experience with tools like ChatGPT, Humata AI, Amto AI, and AI Lawyer. These technologies help automate document review, improve legal reasoning, streamline contracts, and support litigation with AI-driven predictions.AI+ Legal™ is designed for diverse roles, including legal specialists, compliance officers, data privacy professionals, tech enthusiasts, and ethics advisors. It unites them under a shared goal: embedding trustworthy, intelligent automation into legal decision-making. No law degree is required; only a foundational understanding of legal concepts, an openness to innovation, and a willingness to engage with AI ethics.The flexible certification pathway includes both instructor-led (1-day intensive training) and self-paced online (8-hour content) formats. Learners benefit from high-quality videos, e-books in both PDF and audio formats, interactive podcasts, an AI mentor for personalized guidance, and access to quizzes, assessments, and study guides. Enrollment includes a one-year subscription with all updates, as well as a proctored online exam (with one free retake), validating the learner’s mastery of AI-driven legal practice.Upon completion, candidates receive an industry-recognized digital badge and credential, positioning them for high-demand roles across corporate law, intellectual property, compliance, governance, and litigation.About AI CERTsAI CERTsis a globally recognized certification body specializing in role-based credentials in Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain technologies. Aligned with ISO 17024:2012 standards, its programs set a global benchmark for quality and credibility, empowering professionals with practical, job-ready skills through hands-on, real-world application.Serving a broad spectrum of roles, from developers and data analysts to business leaders and frontline teams—AI CERTsbridges the global tech skills gap with our ever-expanding portfolio.With 50 established role-based certifications, currently in the market, and 50 new certifications in development, the organization remains firmly positioned at the forefront of emerging technology education.For more information, visit www.aicerts.aiFor Media Queries:Email: media@aicerts.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.