Auditor Fitzpatrick announces audit of embattled St. Louis area community

07/17/2025 - JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

A St. Louis area community that has been the target of intense scrutiny from its residents and the media is now the subject of an audit announced today by Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick. The thorough review of the City of Pine Lawn, which was requested by the city's Board of Aldermen, officially commenced at a meeting with city officials on July 16.

"I want to thank city officials for inviting us in to take a closer look at not just the city's finances, but also the efficiency and effectiveness of their operations. I know taxpayers in Pine Lawn have been less than thrilled with how the city has been managed in recent years, and we plan to give them a better understanding of how and why their municipality seems to struggle with fundamental concepts such as transparency and accountability," said Auditor Fitzpatrick.

The Pine Lawn Board of Aldermen previously adopted a resolution authorizing the audit. The resolution notes that an audit is an "essential element to sound financial practices and ensuring transparency and accountability in city government." In recent months the city has faced criticism from its residents who organized a protest regarding the city's lack of development and issues with abandoned property, among other problems.

Individuals may provide confidential information for consideration during the audit of Pine Lawn to the State Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline by dialing 800-347-8597, or by emailing moaudit@auditor.mo.gov, or by visiting www.auditor.mo.gov/hotline.