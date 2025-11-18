Auditor Fitzpatrick begins regularly scheduled audit of Clinton County

11/18/2025 - JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick announced today that his office has started a performance audit of Clinton County. The audit is part of the regular schedule of county audits conducted by the State Auditor's Office and began Tuesday, November 18 when auditors conducted an entrance meeting with county officials.

"With the last two audits of county offices resulting in the lowest possible rating it's important we perform a thorough review that will give taxpayers a better understanding of what the county has done to address the issues uncovered in the past, as well as a broader picture of how efficiently and effectively the county is operating currently," said Auditor Fitzpatrick. "An audit is an important and powerful tool to help hold government officials accountable and to keep the operation of government transparent. We're ready to get to work for the good people of Clinton County and to give them answers to the questions they may have about how their government is performing."

The Missouri State Auditor's Office last issued a regularly scheduled performance audit of Clinton County in 2018. The audit gave the county a rating of "poor" and highlighted the weak financial condition of the General Revenue Fund, the County Commission's failure to perform a cost analysis before implementing a self-insured medical plan, and the need to improve controls and procedures in several county offices. After receiving whistleblower complaints and a request from the Clinton County Commission, the State Auditor's Office also released an audit of the Clinton County Commission and the County Clerk in 2022. The audit also gave the lowest possible rating of "poor" as it identified several concerns regarding the county's financial controls and procedures, including the County Clerk's late filings and remittances of payroll taxes to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Individuals may provide information confidentially for consideration during the audit of Clinton County to the State Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline by calling 800-347-8597, emailing moaudit@auditor.mo.gov, or by visiting www.auditor.mo.gov/hotline.