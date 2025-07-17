AI CERTs® Launches AI+ Quality Assurance™ Certification to Redefine Software Testing with Intelligent Automation

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As industries race toward faster, leaner, and smarter software delivery, AI CERTs, a global leader in role-focused, vendor-aligned AI certification programs , has officially launched the AI+ Quality Assurance™ certification. Tailored for quality assurance professionals , the program is designed to future-proof QA teams with cutting-edge AI capabilities that increase testing accuracy, boost efficiency, and scale performance seamlessly.The global market for AI-enabled testing is projected to soar from USD 856.7 million in 2024 to USD 3.82 billion by 2032, reflecting a growing reliance on AI to enhance the speed, precision, and resilience of quality assurance operations. The AI Quality Assurance certification addresses this surge in demand by offering learners the tools and techniques required to lead in an era of AI-driven test automation, defect prediction, and intelligent performance testing.Through this certification, learners gain deep expertise in integrating AI and machine learning across QA processes. The course covers a broad range of applications—from predictive defect detection and NLP-powered test case generation to AI-driven exploratory and security testing. Participants will engage in real-world projects, hands-on labs, and a final capstone project using leading-edge tools such as TensorFlow, SHAP, AWS SageMaker, and Amazon S3. On completion, graduates emerge with a solid grasp of CI/CD integration, performance optimization, and automated risk-based testing.The AI+ Quality Assurance™ program is available in two flexible formats: a five-day instructor-led bootcamp (live or virtual) and a 30-hour self-paced course, both of which include access to an AI mentor, comprehensive study guides, interactive quizzes, and on-demand video content. The final exam consists of 50 multiple-choice questions, proctored online with a 90-minute time limit and one free retake . Participants who pass receive an industry-recognized digital credential and one-year access to all course materials and updates.This certification is ideal for software testers, QA professionals, developers, data scientists, and technology managers aiming to sharpen their skillsets and lead QA transformation initiatives in their organizations. Whether upgrading current frameworks or starting fresh, the AI+ Quality Assurance™ certification empowers professionals to boost software quality with confidence and impact.About AI CERTsAI CERTsis a globally recognized certification body specializing in role-based credentials in artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies. Aligned with ISO 17024:2012 standards, its programs set a global benchmark for quality and credibility, empowering professionals with practical, job-ready skills through hands-on, real-world application.Serving a broad spectrum of roles, from developers and data analysts to business leaders and frontline teams—AI CERTsbridges the global tech skills gap with our ever-expanding portfolio.With 50+ new certifications in development, the organization remains firmly positioned at the forefront of emerging technology education.For more information, visit www.aicerts.ai For Media Queries:Email: media@aicerts.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.