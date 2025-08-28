Ms. Gunjan Sharma selected as Top Senior Software Engineer of the Year by IAOTP

Ms. Gunjan Sharma will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ms. Gunjan Sharma, senior software engineer at Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC, was recently selected as Top Senior Software Engineer of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith close to two decades in the industry, Ms. Sharma has certainly proven herself an expert in multiple fields. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Ms. Sharma is a senior software engineer at Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC, where she leads the testing and performance validation of streaming games for PlayStation. The majority of her experience is in high tech computer-based industry developing and testing software. Her principal strengths include Quality Assurance in Windows and Linux environments, object-oriented programming, and software engineering.Prior technology-based roles include Senior Quality Assurance Engineer at Networks in Motion and Symantec Corp. She was also a Senior Software Engineer at National Institute of Information Technology.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to software engineering, databases, web applications, quality assurance, and software development.Before embarking on her professional career path, Ms. Sharma earned her B.Tech in Electrical Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur followed by her M.S. in Computer Science from California State University, Long Beach. She has also earned several certifications, including architecting in AWS, computer hardware and operating systems, networking basics, Kubernetes and neural networks and deep learning.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Sharma has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. She is a listed honoree with Marquis Who’s Who for her expertise in Software Engineering and Technology. This year she is being considered for The Empowered Woman Award as well as a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the fabulous Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for her selection of Top Senior Software Engineer of the Year for 2025.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: “Choosing Ms. Sharma for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year’s gala.”Looking back, Ms. Sharma attributes her success to resilience, a strong work ethic, and untiring support from her family. When not working, she enjoys singing, listening to music, working out, cooking and experimenting with both Indian and Western recipes. In the future she hopes to inspire young entrepreneurs in the technology sector.For more information please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/gunjanbsharma/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

