AI CERTs® Launches AI+ Prompt Engineer Level 2™ to Advance Global Competency in Next-Gen Human-AI Collaboration

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As prompt engineering emerges as the neural link between humans and artificial intelligence (AI), AI CERTs, a leading global provider of vendor-aligned, role-focused certifications in AI , is proud to announce the launch of AI+ Prompt Engineer Level 2™. It’s a globally recognized certification program crafted for developers, machine learning professionals, and AI practitioners ready to master the art and science of advanced prompting.The course arrives amid a global boom in AI-driven applications and growing demand for high-precision natural language interfaces. The prompt engineering market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 32.8% from 2024 to 2030 (McKinsey). In this light, the need for skilled professionals who can craft intelligent, context-aware prompts is more critical than ever. AI Prompt Engineer Level 2 empowers participants with industry-relevant skills to optimize model behavior, increase AI interpretability, and create highly efficient AI-human workflows across sectors.Delivered in both instructor-led (5-day) and self-paced (~30-hour) formats, this advanced certification offers hands-on mastery of industry-standard tools including ChatGPT, LangChain, BetterPrompt, and GitHub Copilot. Learners will gain end-to-end skills, from strategic prompt formulation and optimization to real-world experimentation and system integration using RESTful services and language model APIs.The curriculum is designed for AI developers, ML enthusiasts, tech professionals, students, and researchers eager to operationalize prompt design into measurable business value. From designing advanced multi-turn prompts to deploying them within production systems, participants are prepared for high-stakes AI deployment in domains such as legal tech, marketing, education, customer experience, and enterprise automation.Upon completing the course and passing the 90-minute, 50-question online proctored exam, participants receive a globally recognized credential and digital badge. Resources include high-quality video lectures, a comprehensive e-book (PDF and audio), quizzes, real-world case studies, and personalized mentorship.With AI capabilities evolving faster than regulatory frameworks, AI+ Prompt Engineer Level 2™ positions certified professionals at the cutting edge of applied AI — ready to innovate, lead, and shape the future of intelligent systems.About AI CERTsAI CERTsis a globally recognized certification body specializing in role-based credentials in Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain technologies. Aligned with ISO 17024:2012 standards, its programs set a global benchmark for quality and credibility, empowering professionals with practical, job-ready skills through hands-on, real-world application.Serving a broad spectrum of roles, from developers and data analysts to business leaders and frontline teams—AI CERTsbridges the global tech skills gap with our ever-expanding portfolio.With 50 established role-based certifications, currently in the market, and 50 new certifications in development, the organization remains firmly positioned at the forefront of emerging technology education.For more information, visit www.aicerts.aiFor Media Queries:Email: media@aicerts.ai

