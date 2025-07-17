From Grassroots to Global Impact: GARI Launches as International Nonprofit Advancing Research and Innovation

Building on a 20-year legacy, GARI formalizes as a nonprofit to expand global research, innovation, mentorship, and inclusive academic collaboration.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After more than two decades of impactful academic outreach, capacity building, and international collaboration, the Global Association for Research and Innovation (GARI) has formally launched as a U.S.-based nonprofit organization, committed to advancing inclusive research, ethical leadership, and innovation across the globe.

Originally founded in 2004 as a student-led initiative at the University of Benin, Nigeria, GARI began as a response to academic inequity, institutional barriers, and the need for student-led leadership and advocacy. It quickly grew into a Pan-African network, reaching Université de Lomé in Togo by 2006 and France by 2011, where its founder, Jimoh Braimoh, undertook pedagogical training and engaged in intercultural academic development.

The movement matured further in the United States, where GARI’s presence at the University of Mississippi (2017–2021) laid the groundwork for structured programming, mentorship networks, and institutional design. By 2022, a strategic expansion in Texas saw the organization shift from university-based activity to global-scale initiatives, including open-access publishing, virtual conferences, and academic innovation labs.

In 2023, the movement’s legal foundation was established through the formation of Wenjibra University LLC, which now provides GARI’s operational and administrative infrastructure. Today, GARI functions independently as a nonprofit, driven by a singular vision: to empower scholars, promote interdisciplinary collaboration, and democratize access to knowledge.

“We started with a mission to help students succeed academically and speak for themselves. Today, that same mission has scaled into a platform that empowers global research, promotes ethical scholarship, and connects communities across continents,” said Jimoh Braimoh, GARI Founder and Executive Director.

GARI Programs and Global Reach

GARI now operates across Africa, North America, Europe, and Asia, engaging scholars, practitioners, and institutions through:

• The GARI Fellowship, which provides global research mentorship and recognizes academic excellence across disciplines.

• CogNexus, its flagship open-access journal promoting interdisciplinary and decolonized scholarship.

• Regular webinars, conferences, and innovation labs tackling issues from AI ethics to sustainable development.

• Capacity-building initiatives supporting early-career researchers, especially in underserved regions.

With a growing network of partners, GARI continues to work with universities, NGOs, government bodies, and grassroots organizations to drive equitable global research agendas.

A Movement Transformed

From its inception in a university classroom to its emergence as an international nonprofit, GARI is a story of resilience, vision, and strategic evolution. As it celebrates its nonprofit launch, GARI invites partners, scholars, and funders to join in shaping the next generation of research and innovation.

