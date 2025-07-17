Sovány Sparkling Water Expands Into Stop & Shop Through UNFI Distribution

Organic Sparkling Water Brand Launches in Two Stores with Rollout to Over 400 Locations Across the Northeast

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sovány , the premium organic sparkling water brand made with real fruit juice and no added sugars, is now available at Stop & Shop, one of the largest supermarket chains in the Northeast. Through its distribution partnership with United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI), North America’s leading distributor of natural and organic products, Sovány has launched in two locations, with a broader rollout to more than 400 stores planned in the coming months.This expansion significantly increases Sovány’s retail footprint and introduces its clean-label sparkling waters to a broader audience. Crafted with real USDA organic fruit juice and crisp carbonation, Sovány offers vibrant refreshment in three refreshing flavors: Green Apple, Tangerine, and Raspberry.“We are proud to bring Sovány to Stop & Shop shoppers and continue expanding our presence in key retail markets,” said Marcella Fodor, Founder and CEO of Sovány. “Partnering with UNFI has enabled us to scale thoughtfully while staying true to our mission: creating a clean-label beverage that is as flavorful as it is refreshing.”For more information visit www.sovany.com About Sovány BeverageSovány is an elevated sparkling water made with real, organic fruits. Founded by health-conscious entrepreneur Marcella Fodor, Sovány beverages are USDA Organic, Non-GMO, vegan, and with no added sugars. Sovány is currently available in three flavors including Green Apple, Raspberry and Tangerine. Sovány is a WBENC certified woman-owned company. Visit www.sovany.com and follow @drinksovany on Instagram and TikTok.

