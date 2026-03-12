Relax The Back Accelerates Omnichannel Growth With Added Corporate Stores & Expanded Wellness-Focused Product Assortment

Company Increases Corporate Store Count From Four to Thirteen While Broadening Wellness, Recovery, and Longevity Categories

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Relax The Back , the nation’s leading specialty retailer in wellness, ergonomic, mobility, and recovery solutions, today announced the acquisition of nine franchise locations, increasing its corporate-owned store count from four to thirteen nationwide. The move is paired with continued growth of the brand’s product assortment, reflecting evolving consumer demand across the broader wellness market.The newly acquired stores are located across South Florida, the Houston metropolitan area, the greater Chicago region, and Oklahoma City. These locations join the company’s existing corporate-owned stores in Bellevue, Washington; Burlington, Massachusetts; Rockville, Maryland; and Fairfax, Virginia.This transition to a larger corporate-owned model reflects Relax The Back’s focus on long-term growth, enabling the brand to scale retail operations, support a broader product range, and continue evolving its store experience as customer needs and wellness priorities expand.In parallel, Relax The Back continues to broaden its assortment, introducing additional wellness, recovery, and longevity-focused product categories. The curated selection complements the brand’s retail operations and reflects ongoing investment in digital channels, giving customers greater access to solutions that support how they move, rest, and recharge at home.“This acquisition accelerates our vision to make wellness more accessible and integrated into everyday life,” said David Wood, CEO of Relax The Back. “As the market expands beyond traditional back care into whole-body wellness and recovery, growing our retail presence enables us to introduce new solutions, reach new customers, and lead the next phase of category growth.”Together, the larger corporate-owned store base and enhanced product assortment support Relax The Back’s continued evolution as an omnichannel wellness retailer, reinforcing its commitment to education, personalized guidance, and accessible solutions that promote everyday comfort, mobility, and recovery.For more information, visit www.relaxtheback.com About Relax The BackRelax The Back has been a leader in promoting whole-body wellness, mobility, and recovery for more than 40 years, offering personalized, expert-guided solutions designed to improve movement, enhance sleep, and support recovery, everyday comfort, and pain relief. By addressing how people move, rest, and recharge, Relax The Back helps customers feel and function at their best at every stage of life. Through its direct-to-consumer website and 60+ retail stores across North America, Relax The Back delivers a differentiated retail experience rooted in individualized guidance, education, and a holistic approach to well-being. Anchored in its three LiveWellness pillars—Ease, Thrive, and Renew—Relax The Back empowers customers to move better, recover smarter, and live with greater comfort and confidence. For more information, visit https://relaxtheback.com/ or a Relax The Back near you.

