South Korean Femtech Brand Inertia Enters the U.S., Reengineering the Disposable Pad Category From the Inside Out

Founded by Female Scientists, Inertia Introduces Patented Plant-Derived Absorbent Core Technology

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As consumer demand for organic and non-toxic period care continues to rise, many disposable pads marketed as “organic” still rely on synthetic superabsorbent polymers (SAPs) in the absorbent core. South Korean femtech company Inertia is entering the U.S. market with a patented plant-derived alternative.Founded in 2021 by female scientists from the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), Inertia set out to address what it saw as a longstanding limitation in disposable period care: while visible materials evolved, the absorbent core remained largely unchanged. Instead of reformulating only the surface layer, the company engineered a bio-based core designed to replace the synthetic interior widely used across the category.At the center of the innovation is LABOCELL™, a cellulose-based absorbent matrix engineered to manage menstrual flow while remaining lightweight, breathable, and flexible. By replacing the conventional synthetic core used in most disposable pads, LABOCELL™ shifts the focus from surface-level organic claims to the materials inside the product itself.The technology makes its U.S. debut with Prism Pads™, offered in Regular and Heavy absorbency. Each pad combines an OCS-certified organic cotton topsheet, a fully bio-based LABOCELL absorbent core, and a sugarcane-derived backsheet. Prism Pads are made without plastic-based SAPs, chlorine, fragrance, or dyes.Because pads are worn directly against the body for extended periods, Inertia evaluates its materials against standards commonly applied to skin-facing and dermatological products. Prism Pads carry USDA Certified Biobased Product status (82% biobased content), have been independently evaluated under European industrial compostability standards (EN 13432), and hold DermatestORIGINAL EXCELLENT (5-Star) certification for skin compatibility.“In a category that has relied on the same internal materials for decades, we believed innovation had to begin at the core,” said Hyoyi Kim, CEO of Inertia and a Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree recognized in the Dazed 100. “Women are asking more questions about what is inside their products, not just what is on the surface.”Since launching in South Korea, Inertia has sold more than 10 million pads and established a strong retail and e-commerce presence. The Prism Pads rank as the #1 feminine care product at Olive Young, South Korea’s largest health and beauty retailer, reflecting strong consumer demand in a highly competitive category. The company’s expansion into the United States marks its first international market entry.Prism Pads are available in Regular and Heavy absorbency options. U.S. pricing is $7.99 for an 18-count pack and $29.99 for a 40-count value pack. Products are available at www.inertiaofficial.com , with a subscription option, and on Amazon . Prism Pads are HSA/FSA eligible in the United States.About InertiaFounded in 2021 by female scientists from the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), Inertia is a South Korean femtech brand advancing women’s health through innovative feminine care, including period protection, a cycle-support supplement, and a microbiome-supporting feminine cleanser. Its patented LABOCELL™ technology replaces conventional plastic-based superabsorbent polymers (SAPs) with a plant-derived alternative designed for performance and comfort. Since launch, Inertia has sold more than 10 million pads in South Korea and is now expanding into the United States, where products are available at www.inertiaofficial.com and on Amazon.

