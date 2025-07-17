Tom Sawyer Software Announces Release of Perspectives 13.3

New Perspectives Kuzu connector enables you to analyze and visualize graph data in Perspectives without the cost or complexity of traditional commercial graph database solutions. Perspectives 13.3 delivers faster, more efficient web performance through optimized rendering resulting in 25% on average faster initial load times for projects with many views and tabs. Smarter circular layout in Perspectives 13.3 produces significantly clearer visualizations with edge crossings reduced up to 11% on average.

New Kuzu database integration and enhanced performance for faster and more flexible data analysis

BERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tom Sawyer Software, the leader in graph and data visualization and analysis technology announces the release of Tom Sawyer Perspectives 13.3, expanding graph intelligence capabilities with broader database support, faster web performance, cleaner layouts, and readiness for emerging GraphRAG workflows.This release introduces a suite of upgrades that help organizations gain deeper insight into complex systems—faster and more flexibly and intelligently than ever.New in Perspectives 13.3:Kuzu Graph Database Support: Perspectives now supports Kuzu, a lightweight, open-source graph database with Cypher support and optional commercial backing. This embeddable database runs locally on desktops and mobile devices—no server required. With the new Kuzu connector, you can analyze and visualize graph data using the full power of Perspectives, while avoiding the complexity and cost of traditional commercial graph databases. Watch this video demonstration Web Client Rendering Improvements: This release delivers faster, more efficient web performance through optimized rendering. Views in hidden tabs have reduced refreshes—resulting in up to 25% on average faster initial load times for projects with many views and tabs.Smarter Circular Layout: The circular layout algorithm now produces significantly clearer visualizations by optimizing cluster node ordering. Edge crossings are reduced up to 11% on average providing cleaner diagrams that help users navigate complex information with ease.GraphRAG-Ready Demonstration: The new Launch Failure demo showcases the power of Perspectives in GraphRAG (graph-enabled retrieval-augmented generation) workflows. Users can explore historical NASA space mission data, identify systemic failure patterns, and see how graph context enhances structured understanding.Platform Upgrades: Perspectives 13.3 includes upgrades to the latest Spring Framework and SpringBoot versions, along with updates to many third-party libraries to ensure continued security and compatibility.“With added support for Kuzu, a lightweight and embeddable graph database, Perspectives 13.3 makes powerful graph analysis more accessible than ever,” said Brendan Madden, CEO of Tom Sawyer Software. “This integration reflects our commitment to flexibility and performance, helping users explore connected data without the overhead of traditional database infrastructure.”To learn more about Tom Sawyer Perspectives 13.3 and its advanced capabilities request a live demo or free trial today About Tom Sawyer SoftwareTom Sawyer Software is the leading provider of software and services that enable organizations to build highly scalable and flexible graph and data visualization and analysis applications. These applications are used to discover hidden patterns, complex relationships, and key trends in large and diverse datasets. Tom Sawyer Software serves clients with needs in link analysis; network topology; architectures and models; schematics and maps; and dependencies, flows, and processes. We help clients federate and integrate their data from multiple sources and build the graph and data visualization applications that are critical to analyzing and gaining insight into their data.

New Kuzu graph database support in Perspectives 13.3: See how easy it is to connect to Kuzu and get first visualizations in minutes.

