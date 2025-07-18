‘The Small Business BIG EXIT’ Launches on Amazon, Offering Strategic Guidance for Business Owners Growth & Exit

The Small Business BIG EXIT is a must-read resource that demystifies what it takes to run your small business into a scalable, fine-tuned, sellable asset.

I wrote this book to help entrepreneurs avoid the traps I learned the hard way—and instead scale with clarity, confidence, and purpose,” — Alan Wozniak, CEC, CIEC President

Renowned entrepreneur and 4X INC 5000 CEO honoree Alan Wozniak unveils his long-awaited business guidebook, The Small Business BIG EXIT , now available on Amazon. With three decades of entrepreneurial mastery and a legacy of building and selling high-growth, high-performance companies—including a 370% business growth in just five years—Wozniak shares the real-world blueprint for scaling your business and preparing it for a successful exit.This essential resource simplifies the process of transforming your small business into a scalable, refined, and marketable asset. Whether you're looking to grow strategically, seek funding, or position your company for M&A, The Small Business BIG EXIT offers a no-nonsense roadmap rooted in lived experience, not theory."I wrote this book to help entrepreneurs avoid the traps I learned the hard way—and instead scale with clarity, confidence, and purpose," said Alan Wozniak, President, founder, and expert contributor to Newsweek.What's Inside• Proven Frameworks across eight business pillars: Business Strategy, Sales, Marketing, Operations, Finances, Culture, Customer Centricity, and BIG EXIT• Business Health Assessment Tools: Each chapter includes diagnostic questionnaires to help entrepreneurs grade their business health and readiness for growth or exit• Decision-making clarity: Learn how to avoid early missteps and protect your people, profit, and potential• Exit planning made simple: Create a business that buyers want—and leaders can grow without youBonus Chapter: A Business-Health Wakeup CallThis edition features an exclusive chapter by Dr. Philip Ovadia, MD—thoracic heart surgeon and best-selling author of Stay Off My Operating Table. Dr. Ovadia draws powerful parallels between metabolic health and business health, urging leaders to consider wellness as a critical business asset. His insights round out Wozniak's approach with a holistic perspective on sustainable performance.Who It's ForFrom first-time founders to seasoned executives, this book serves as a practical guide and inspirational tool for any business owner looking to build a scalable enterprise and plan their eventual exit.Get your copy of The Small Business BIG EXIT today on Amazon and start building a business that works for you—now and long after you're gone.

