Regulation Without Borders: August 5 Webinar Explores the EU Deforestation Regulation

European Union Deforestation Regulation Webinar Details

Presenters will share the current state of EUDR implementation and case studies demonstrating how to determine if you fall within the scope of this regulation.

This new EU supply chain measure goes “live” in a few short months and is already inviting supply chain certifications and challenges.” — Lynn L. Bergeson

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C) and The Acta Group (Acta); EPPA; and Preferred by Nature (PBN) are pleased to present “ Regulation Without Borders: The EUDR and the New Era of Global Due Diligence ,” on August 5, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. (EDT). This complimentary webinar will provide a detailed exploration of the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) and how it applies to manufacturers, suppliers, operators, traders, processors, and exporters or importers. This new European Union (EU) supply chain measure goes “live” in a few short months and is already inviting supply chain certifications and challenges impacting entities importing and exporting products to and from the EU market.During this webinar, Diana Borcea, Senior Account Manager, EPPA; Jennifer Mleczko, Senior Manager Tailored Services, PBN; and L. Claire Hansen, Regulatory Analyst, Acta, will discuss the current state of EUDR implementation in the United States and EU, as well as the real world consequences to businesses that are not compliant, and case studies demonstrating how to determine if you fall within the scope of this regulation.Topics Covered:-EUDR Overview-EU Implementation--Current timeline--ABCs of compliance-U.S. Implementation--Consequences for U.S. businesses--What “Traders” need to know--Coordinating trade with EU entities-Supply Chain Repercussions--Case studies focused on supply chain due diligenceSpeakers Include:Diana Borcea, Senior Account Manager, EPPA ( https://www.eppa.com/team/diana-borcea/ ), contributes to regulatory and political assistance to companies and organizations on EU policy and legislation across various areas, including the environment, chemicals, digital transition, and social affairs. Prior to joining EPPA, Diana worked at the European Parliamentary Research Service (DG EPRS), Strategic Foresight and Capabilities Unit (SFOR), where she supported parliamentary research focused on the EU strategic autonomy, defence, and twin transition initiatives. Diana also gained security and international relations experience at the United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs (UNODA) and previously collaborated as part of an academic research initiative with the NATO Allied Rapid Reaction Corps (ARRC UK).L. Claire Hansen, Regulatory Analyst, Acta ( https://www.actagroup.com/people-l-claire-hansen/ ), delivers accurate and efficient research and analysis support for domestic and international legal and regulatory issues, including those pertaining to the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA), the EUDR, and EU Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) policy matters.Jennifer Mleczko, Senior Manager Tailored Services, North America and Cattle Commodity Lead, PBN ( https://www.preferredbynature.org/staff/jennifer-mleczko ), leads a portfolio of clients in North America while extending strategic support to regions in Europe, Latin America, Asia, and Africa. Focus areas include developing and implementing due diligence systems for responsible sourcing and supply chain risk mitigation, creating policies, and building capacity to align with regulations such as EUDR, the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD), the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), and the Lacey Act or other environmental, social, and governance (ESG) frameworks related to biodiversity, climate, or land-use, such as the Science Based Targets Network (SBTN). This work also includes driving regional engagement, sales communication, client relationship management, and the development of new impact-driven projects and partnerships related to advisory, certification, tourism, or on-the-ground initiatives.Lynn L. Bergeson, Managing Partner, B&C, and President of The Acta Group ( https://www.lawbc.com/people-lynn-l-bergeson/ ), has earned an international reputation for her deep and expansive understanding of how regulatory programs pertain to nanotechnology, industrial biotechnology, synthetic biology, and other emerging transformative technologies. Ms. Bergeson counsels corporations, trade associations, and business consortia on a wide range of issues pertaining to chemical hazard, exposure and risk assessment, risk communication, minimizing legal liability, and evolving regulatory and policy matters. She served as chair of the American Bar Association (ABA) Section of Environment, Energy, and Resources and as chair of the International Bar Association (IBA) Agriculture and Food Section. She has served on the Board of Directors of the Environmental Law Institute (ELI), the NanoBusiness Commercialization Association, and is a recent past President of the Product Stewardship Society. Ms. Bergeson is a Fellow of the American College of Environmental Lawyers (ACOEL) and serves as a Regent and on its Executive Committee.Register now at https://lawbc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_WBAkCTtnQ8iadkhj9H4CpA

