Upper Salmon River closing to Chinook fishing on July 20

Idaho Fish and Game is closing the Upper Salmon River from the posted boundary just upstream of the mouth of the Yankee Fork upstream to the posted boundary just downstream of the Sawtooth
Hatchery weir at the end of fishing hours on July 20. 

To learn more about Chinook salmon fishing and what areas are open and closed, see the Chinook salmon fishing webpage. 

 

