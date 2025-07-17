VFS Global introduces 38 new UK Visa Application Centres in the United States

VFS Global VAC

The 38 new Visa Application Centres are set to open on 15 July 2025 The new network replaces existing Application Support Centers run by the US DHS

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VFS Global has announced the launch of 38 new UK Visa Application Centers across the United States marking a significant enhancement in the visa application experience for customers. This marks a transition from the current Application Support Centers operated by the US Department of Homeland Security to a dedicated network managed by VFS Global.

The newly expanded network is designed to accommodate recent changes in the UK visa application process for customers in the United States. Customers will now be required to book an appointment at their nearest VFS Global UK Visa Application Centre, attend the site on their scheduled date and time, submit biometrics, and present their passports at the same location – eliminating the need to courier documents for processing.

This transition is expected to simplify the application journey for customers and streamline processing for both the customer and UK Visas and Immigration.

Amit Kumar Sharma, Head – North America & Carribean, VFS Global, announced, "We are excited to enhance the UK visa application process for U.S. residents, making it more comfortable and convenient. Having partnered with UK Visas and Immigration for over two decades, we are certain this new system will provide travelers with a smoother and more streamlined experience."

VFS Global is the global leader in trusted technology services, empowering secure mobility for governments and citizens, VFS Global embraces technological innovation including Generative AI to support governments and diplomatic missions worldwide. The company manages non-judgmental and administrative tasks related to applications for visa, passport, and consular services for its client governments, increasing productivity and enabling them to focus entirely on the critical task of assessment.

The 38 new Visa Application Centres are set to open on 15 July 2025 in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Buffalo, Carlsbad, Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Hartford, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Milwaukee, Nashville, New Orleans, New

York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Portland, Raleigh, Salt Lake City, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, St Louis, St Paul, Syracuse, Tampa and Washington D.C..

As a reminder, US nationals wanting to come to the UK for visits of less than 6 months DO NOT need a visa so do not need to visit a VAC. Instead, they need to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) before leaving the United States. More info about ETAs can be found here: www.gov.uk/eta/apply

If you’re going to the UK to work or study read the latest on the digital transformation of the UK’s immigration system: www.gov.uk/guidance/online-immigration-status-evisa

As a partner to UK Visas and Immigration since 2003, VFS Global offered visa services in 58 countries until 2023. Under the new global contract awarded to VFS Global in December 2023, the company provides UK visa services in 142 countries worldwide, including the US. Operating over 3,900 Application Centres in 165 countries, VFS Global has efficiently processed more than 473 million applications since 2001.

