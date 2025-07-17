Planetary Peace, Power, and Prosperity Legacy Foundation Honored by IAOTB

Planetary Peace, Power, and Prosperity Legacy Foundation Recognized as Top Educational Nonprofit of the Year by the International Association of Top Businesses

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Planetary Peace, Power, and Prosperity Legacy Foundation, Inc., a leader in the educational nonprofit sector, was recently selected as Top Educational Nonprofit of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Businesses (IAOTB), a premier global organization recognizing excellence and innovation across industries.This recognition highlights the leadership of Dr. Janet Smith Warfield, Founder and Visionary, whose lifelong commitment to consciousness, education, and language has propelled the organization to the forefront of global transformational learning. Planetary Peace, Power, and Prosperity is known for delivering transformative education that cultivates inner peace, personal empowerment, and shared global prosperity, making a profound impact within the education field and the broader human community.As a result of this award, Planetary Peace, Power, and Prosperity Legacy Foundation will be featured in IAOTB’s annual Global Business Spotlight and honored at the IAOTP’s Annual Awards Gala, as Top Educational Nonprofit of the Year, being held at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas in December, to celebrate the achievements of top-performing organizations worldwide.Inclusion in IAOTB is a prestigious honor reserved for organizations that have demonstrated outstanding leadership, innovation, and community impact. Awardees are hand-selected through a rigorous vetting process that considers professional reputation, operational success, global influence, and contribution to human advancement. Only a select few are chosen each year for this esteemed distinction.Dr. Janet Warfield brings to the foundation over five decades of transformative experiences, 22 years of legal practice, and a lifetime of insight as a writer, speaker, and consciousness innovator. From her early years as an American Field Service exchange student in Cold War Berlin to authoring the award-winning book Shift: Change Your Words, Change Your World, Dr. Warfield has consistently inspired global audiences through her writing, speeches, and workshops. Her work explores how the power of words can be harnessed to shift perception, dismantle fear, and co-create a peaceful world.Janet’s impact spans continents—from delivering keynote speeches in New Zealand, La Jolla, and India, to engaging in community service and spiritual journeys in Uganda, Tanzania, South Africa, and Vanuatu. She has trained with prominent visionaries such as Andrew Harvey, Carolyn Myss, Ken Wilber, and Jean Houston, and participated in experiential challenges such as fire-walking and steel-rebar bending to explore the boundaries of mind-body-spirit transformation.In 2020, Dr. Warfield formally launched Planetary Peace, Power, and Prosperity Legacy Foundation, Inc., as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Florida. Through a growing international network, the foundation provides tools and education to support personal and planetary transformation. Her work has been featured on various media platforms, including her IAOTP video, available here: Watch Video, and her global changemaker interview series: TV Show Playlist.Stephanie Cirami, President of IAOTB and IAOTP, shared:“IAOTB is more than just an award; it’s a global community of changemakers. Planetary Peace, Power, and Prosperity and Dr. Warfield exemplify the kind of far-reaching impact and innovative leadership we seek in our Top Educational Nonprofit of the Year honorees. We are proud to welcome them into our elite network of transformative leaders.”For more information about Dr. Janet Smith Warfield and the Planetary Peace, Power, and Prosperity Legacy Foundation, please visit:To purchase her books: Amazon Author PageAbout IAOTBIAOTB, a division of the renowned International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), provides a unique and exclusive platform for distinguished companies to network, collaborate, and enhance their global visibility. Benefits for selected businesses include:● Customized Press Releases featured on major media outlets including FOX, ABC, CBS, NBC, CW, KTLA, The Times, Daily Journal, and Travel Weekly● High-Impact Video Commercials and Professional Web Design/SEO services● Showcasing on World-Famous Billboards, such as the Nasdaq Billboard in Times Square, Planet Hollywood on the Vegas Strip, and Nashville's Iconic Sign● Red Carpet Award Galas and Summer Soirees for top-tier business networkingFor more information on the International Association of Top Businesses, visit www.iaotb.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.