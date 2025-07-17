Ray Tubes Heading to London’s Rhythm & Taste Festival

Ray Tubes will be featured at the Vinyl Lounge listening space.

Vacuum tube brand will be among the audio brands featured in the Vinyl Lounge listening space in London’s Greenwich Peninsula

CONGREGATION’s vision is about turning hi-fi listening spaces into a venue for authentic human connection. We’re proud that Ray Tubes has the opportunity to partner with them on that vision.” — Nelson Wu, Ray Tubes CEO

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alongside industry heavyweights like McIntosh, KORG, and Western Electric, Ray Tubes will be one of the audio brands powering the Vinyl Lounge listening space at the Rhythm & Taste Festival in London.The Vinyl Lounge is a listening space built by CONGREGATION and inspired by Japan’s kissa jazz bars. In addition to music from re:sonate DJs Tina Edwards, Tim Garcia, and Kay Suzuki, the space will feature a signature scent by Narici Milano, a wine tasting (ticketed) by Black Wine Club, and free vinyl cleaning courtesy of Loricraft.“CONGREGATION’s vision is about turning hi-fi listening spaces into a venue for authentic human connection,” said Ray Tubes CEO Nelson Wu. “We’re proud that Ray Tubes has the opportunity to partner with them on that vision.”The Vinyl Lounge is open from 12:00pm to 8:00pm on the 26th of July, 2025, as part of the Rhythm & Taste Festival in Greenwich Peninsula’s Design District. Entry is free.CONGREGATIONCONGREGATION is the brainchild of the team behind the architectural firm BCS Studio and the culturally-driven FEEL FLOWS Collective. Their listening spaces sit at the intersection of architecture and music, creating the perfect venue for real-world human experiences. Find out more at https://congregation.global Greenwich PeninsulaLocated in East London, Greenwich Peninsula was once an industrial district and is now the site of a major regeneration development. Anchored by the iconic O2 Arena at its northern tip, the neighborhood has grown over the last decade to encompass countless galleries, restaurants, public spaces, and a population of over 30,000. Find out more at https://www.greenwichpeninsula.co.uk re:sonateFounded by Tina Edwards and Tim Garcia, re:sonate is a music consultancy dedicated to fostering connection through sound. With over 25 years of experience between them, Tina and Tim bring their deep knowledge of the music industry to curating meaningful musical experiences. Find out more at https://www.resonatemusic.live Narici MilanoNarici is an Italian perfume brand that believes in perfume as an agricultural act. Each of its fragrances is built around a single-origin Italian ingredient, reimagining familiar scents in unexpected ways. Find out more at https://narici.com Black Wine ClubDedicated to creating inclusive spaces for people of color to learn about wine and the wine industry, Black Wine Club runs tasting sessions where bold wines meet global Black music culture. Find out more at https://blackwineclub.com Ray TubesRay Tubes is an Oakland-based company specializing in new-production vacuum tubes for the audiophile industry. Through its network of retail and brand partners, Ray Tubes’ mission is to supply the industry with easily accessible tubes designed and tested specifically for audio applications. Many of the most common vacuum tubes, including the 12AU7, 12AX7, EL34, 6SN7, KT88, and 300B are available now. Find out more at https://raytubes.com

