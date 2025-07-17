New York-Based IAOTP Recognizes Trueness Project’s Assistant Director, Benvictor Makau, as 2025 Top Content Strategist

Benvictor Makau, Assistant Director, The Trueness Project and Founder & CEO, Benmak Virtual Assistants, holding his IAOTP Content Strategist of the Year 2025 Award upon receiving it ahead of the Awards Gala. Photo: Benvictor Makau. Benvictor's IAOTP Content Strategist of the Year Award. Photo: Benvictor Makau

This award is a declaration of Benvictor's professionalism, continued service, and commitment to quality, tenets that set him apart as an influential leader.

DANIEL, WY, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a fast-growing New York-based global networking organization known for its rigorous and highly exclusive selection process, has selected Benvictor Makau, Assistant Director at The Trueness Project , as the Top Content Strategist of the Year 2025.This recognition not only celebrates Benvictor’s thoughtful and strategic leadership in content strategy, development, and management, but also signals a significant milestone for The Trueness Project and the global community it serves.Benvictor will officially receive the award during IAOTP’s annual Red-Carpet Awards Gala, to be held on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas, a much-awaited night for spotlighting the world’s most influential leaders, innovators, and change-makers.Unlike open-application recognitions, IAOTP awards are strictly by invitation or peer nomination, followed by an interview and independent evaluation of the nominee’s professional achievements, impact, leadership integrity, and global influence.Only a handful of professionals across sectors are selected each year, making the accolade one of the most competitive of its kind.The organization provides a unique platform for top professionals to connect, speak at events, share their transformational ideas, and influence their industries. IAOTP is known for offering its members global recognition, enhanced credibility, and support in building powerful personal brands.Honoring A Strategic VisionaryAt The Trueness Project, Benvictor serves as more than just an Assistant Director. He is a quiet force shaping the nonprofit’s voice, vision, and visibility.Through his strategic oversight of the content and communication team, the organization has built a brand of storytelling that is data-informed, deeply human, and purpose-driven.He ensures that every output reflects the transparency, inclusiveness, and hope the nonprofit stands for.“We are incredibly proud to see Benvictor recognized at a global level,” said M. Teresa Lawrence, President and Executive Director of The Trueness Project. “His brilliance lies not in working alone, but in guiding others toward excellence. That’s the kind of leadership that lifts institutions and gives wings to movements.”Before joining The Trueness Project, Benvictor had already established himself as a reputable professional in Kenya’s media landscape.As a journalist and editor, he conducted numerous interviews to source for news, wrote over 110 now-published human-interest stories, and edited and published more than 600 news stories and book reviews from local and regional correspondents.Beyond just editing, he actively guided his teams on story selection, narrative structure, and audience impact, shaping a generation of ethical, solution-focused reporters.His ability to step back and elevate others while maintaining high editorial standards laid the foundation for the leadership style he now brings to The Trueness Project and Benmak Virtual Assistants Guiding Benmak to Global RelevanceAlongside his commitment to The Trueness Project's mission, Benvictor leads Benmak Virtual Assistants, a fast-growing virtual expertise company uplifting professionals and organizations.As its Founder and CEO, he steers a team of multidisciplinary professionals who serve a diverse, international clientele, from nonprofit organizations, legal firms, authors, brand strategists, life coaches, educators, tech innovators, and global logistics firms, among others.Benmak specializes in content strategy, creation and management, press release writing and global distribution, digital marketing, social media management, book editing, graphic design, website design & development, book reviews, among other services.What sets Benmak apart is the unequalled professionalism and collaborative, high-integrity culture Benvictor has cultivated. This ensures that every client’s needs are honored and their vision amplified with clarity and impact.This IAOTP recognition, therefore, is not an award to an individual working in isolation. It is a nod to the systems, standards, and strategic excellence Benvictor has championed at both The Trueness Project and Benmak Virtual Assistants and anywhere else he lends his expertise.A Literary Voice with Lasting ImpactIn 2023, alongside other transformational leaders from across the globe, Benvictor co-authored the best-selling book “Giving Wings to a Movement: The Grand Butterfly Gathering”, a celebration of visionary leadership and transformative ideas.His contribution to the book reflected his commitment to thought leadership, deep understanding of purposeful storytelling and movement-building, values that continue to influence his leadership approach today.In 2024, he led a team of mentors and coaches to coach 18 students and 2 of their teachers from Kereri Girls' High School in Kenya to co-author and publish a book about their leadership journey, an initiative initiated and fully facilitated by The Trueness Project.He then edited, compiled, and published the book for the institution, of which copies were later donated to the Kenya National Library Service for wider circulation.Through writing, mentoring, and leading, he has remained committed to one goal: helping individuals and institutions tell their stories with impact, precision, and purpose.Grateful and CommittedIn receiving the IAOTP award, he shared: “This recognition means a great deal, not just to me, but also to the incredible people I’ve had the privilege of working with.It is a reminder that behind every content strategy that changed their brands and every digital campaign, there are teams committed to professionalism, impact, and service.I’m proud to be the content strategist guiding the best of such teams. I’m grateful to IAOTP for this honor, and I look forward to continuing to serve, grow, and learn with even greater resolve.”As Benvictor looks ahead, both The Trueness Project and Benmak Virtual Assistants, and the clients benefiting from his expertise can only expect the journey to get better and more impactful.For Benmak, the goal is to expand its global footprint, refine its client onboarding systems, and introduce new services aligned with emerging digital trends.About The Trueness ProjectThe Trueness Project is a nonprofit organization headquartered in Wyoming, USA, dedicated to community empowerment, leadership development, and true philanthropy. Through school outreach, civic mentorship, and inclusive programs, the organization challenges unjust systems and uplifts the voices of underserved communities across Kenya and beyond. Learn more about them at www.truenessproject.org About Benmak Virtual AssistantsBenmak Virtual Assistants is a professional services firm offering high-end digital solutions, including content development, communications strategy, media distribution, social media management, design, and publishing support. Founded in 2023, Benmak serves clients across Africa, Europe, North America, and Asia. Discover more and grab a package at www.benmakva.com To connect with, request his services or send inquiries, please reach out to:

