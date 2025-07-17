The Trueness Project and Viamar Homes Ink Life-Changing Partnership to Empower Youth Across Africa

Martha Pino, Co-Founder of Viamar Homes, in her office, holding the MoU between Viamar Homes and The Trueness Project. Photo: Martha Pino. Martha Pino (L) with M. Teresa Lawrence, President and Executive Director of The Trueness Project, during a recent virtual meeting. Photo: Teresa/Martha. Martha Pino (L) and Vianca Pino, Co-Founders and Co-Owners of Viamar Homes. Photo: Martha & Vianca.

This partnership is a major boost to The Trueness Project's effort to change lives in Africa through leadership and financial literacy books and empowerment.

DANIEL, WY, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Trueness Project , a global nonprofit organization committed to empowering youth and promoting youth leadership and authentic living, is proud to announce a transformative partnership with Viamar Homes , a visionary real estate development company based in Southwest Florida.The signing of this Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) marks the beginning of a powerful collaboration that will channel more resources into youth mentorship, leadership book authorship by youth, and legacy-building through the acquisition and donation of select leadership books across Africa.Established on the belief that real transformation begins with inner truth, The Trueness Project has spent the past two years creating meaningful impact in Kenya, Egypt, Tanzania, and Nepal, among other places.Through initiatives around Student Mentorship, Leadership Book Donations, and Student-Led Book Authorship, the organization has helped thousands of young people build leadership capacity, tell their stories, and gain access to inspirational resources that fuel growth and purpose.Now, with the support of Viamar Homes—a company by Martha Pino and Vianca Pino, the impact is set to expand even further.Founded and led by Martha Pino and Vianca Pino, dynamic entrepreneurs with over 25 years of real estate expertise, Viamar Homes has long been committed to improving people's living conditions, one family at a time, and empowering them to build generational wealth through real estate ownership.Now, through this impactful alliance, the company will support The Trueness Project by donating funds from the sale of specific homes built by the real estate company or from the refinancing of new homes. The funds will directly fuel the nonprofit's two life-changing pillar programs:The Acquisition and Distribution of Leadership and Financial Literacy Books: Thousands of carefully curated leadership books, including global classics like Think and Grow Rich and The Richest Man in Babylon, will be donated to students in high schools, universities, and underserved communities across Africa.In January this year, The Trueness Project signed an MoU with the Kenya National Library Service (KNLS), ensuring that all books donated to the corporation are distributed to its 63 satellite libraries across Kenya, with others going to schools.The nonprofit intends to partner with all national libraries across Africa to make this program super effective.The goal is to awaken and empower the minds of young dreamers with knowledge, character, and confidence.Book Co-Authorship and Publishing by African Youth: Selected students from target beneficiary schools in various countries will receive mentorship and coaching from The Trueness Project, empowering them to co-author and publish their own books centered on leadership, transformation, and innovation.These powerful youth voices will shape narratives, challenge systems, and inspire new generations across the globe.Speaking about the partnership, M. Teresa Lawrence, President and Executive Director of The Trueness Project, said:"This partnership is more than a financial collaboration. It is a deeply aligned vision between two impact-driven institutions that believe in creating generational change through leadership, intentional empowerment, and storytelling.The team at Viamar Homes has not only offered their support but has done so with heart, purpose, and unwavering belief in what we are building."Through this collaboration, The Trueness Project will now have the capacity to scale its outreach, deepen its presence in schools across Africa, and invest in sustainable leadership ecosystems.But the journey does not stop there.The ripple effects of this initiative are enormous. A single book written by a young African changemaker can inspire hundreds more. A school empowered with handpicked leadership and financial literacy books can become a hub of visionaries.A student who has seen their story in print and published will never again doubt their voice.Vianca Pino, Co-Founder of Viamar Homes, shared her excitement:"Partnering with The Trueness Project allows us to bring our mission full circle. Not only are we building homes, but we are now also helping to build minds, build communities, and build Africa’s future. We believe in planting seeds of leadership, and we know this partnership will bear fruit in generations to come."Be InvolvedAs this exciting partnership begins, The Trueness Project and Viamar Homes invite like-minded individuals, organizations, investors, donors, and philanthropists to join the journey of transforming lives through purposeful mentorship and leadership skills promotion.Every contribution, every voice, and every aligned partner will help amplify the ripple effect of this movement across Africa and beyond.About The Trueness ProjectThe Trueness Project is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit headquartered in Wyoming, committed to empowering youth across Africa through education, mentorship, and leadership development. Having a significant impact in various countries in and outside Africa, the organization focuses on leadership book donations, student mentorship, youth leadership promotion, student book co-authorship and publishing, and transformational community programs that ignite truth, integrity, and purpose. Learn more about the nonprofit: www.truenessproject.org About Viamar HomesViamar Homes is a leading real estate development company based in Southwest Florida, building luxuriously affordable new homes with a mission to improve living conditions on the planet, one family at a time. They are on a journey to educate and empower more families to create generational wealth by owning a lot of real estates. Visit their website to learn more about them: www.viamarhomes.com To explore partnership opportunities or raise any queries, please contact:

