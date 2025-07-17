Eridan's Douglas Kirkpatrick Appointed to FCC'S Technological Advisory Council

Eridan, a company developing high-performance, energy-efﬁcient wireless radios and technology

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eridan, a company developing high-performance, energy-efﬁcient wireless radios and technology, announced today that Co-Founder and Chief Technology Ofﬁcer Doug Kirkpatrick has been appointed to the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) Technological Advisory Council (TAC).The TAC brings together leaders from across the tech and telecom sectors to advise the FCC on emerging technologies that inﬂuence wireless infrastructure, spectrum policy, and national connectivity goals.His appointment comes at a time when the FCC is exploring new ways to improve spectrum efﬁciency and expand access. His role on the FCC's TAC reﬂects Eridan’s broader mission: delivering radios that offer Ultra- Clean Signal performance with dramatically lower power consumption.Kirkpatrick stated, “It’s an honor to support the FCC’s Technological Advisory Council. As we rethink how wireless systems are built and deployed, smart policy plays a critical role. At Eridan, we’ve worked to improve signal clarity and power efﬁciency not just as technical achievements, but as ways to expand access, make better use of spectrum, and enable more ﬂexible infrastructure. I’m looking forward to contributing to the Council’s efforts.”For media inquiries or to schedule an interview with Doug Kirkpatrick, contact:Erni ArmstrongFreestyle Marketing Groupernia@freestylemg.comABOUT ERIDANEridan provides 5G cellular radios delivering Clean Signal performance with significantly less power. Based in Sunnyvale, California, Eridan is Powering Wireless AI with spectral and energy efficient technologies. To learn more about Eridan’s innovative radio technology, visit https://eridan.io/

