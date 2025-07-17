MDA Offering Free Nitrate Water Testing at Farmfest

Farmfest 2025 attendees should plan to visit the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s (MDA) exhibit for information on a wide variety of agriculture-related programs and resources, including a free nitrate private well testing clinic.

Farmfest is Tuesday, August 5, through Thursday, August 7, 2025, at the Historic Gilfillan Estate near Redwood Falls, Minnesota. The MDA Farmfest Booth is #517S.

Nitrate-nitrogen (referred to as nitrate) is a compound made up of nitrogen and oxygen. It can occur naturally in groundwater at levels typically in the range of 0 to 3 milligrams per liter (mg/L). Above 3 mg/L is considered elevated, and above 10 mg/L is considered unsafe, which is why the MDA is encouraging residents to bring in a water sample to be tested at the department’s Farmfest booth.

Follow these easy steps the day you’re attending Farmfest to participate in the free nitrate water testing clinic:

Run your faucet for 5-10 minutes.

Collect at least one cup of water in any sealable container such as a jar or Ziploc bag.

Keep it chilled if possible. It is recommended you make the MDA booth your first stop at Farmfest.

Testing takes less than 5 minutes, and the results are just for you. No personal information is collected.

High levels of nitrate in water can come from fertilized soil, wastewater, landfills, feedlots, septic systems, or urban drainage. The Minnesota Department of Health recommends you test your private well for nitrate every 1-2 years.

Other featured programs at the MDA booth include the Rural Finance Authority Loan programs, MDA grant programs, the Minnesota Ag Weather Station Network, Minnesota Ag Water Quality Certification Program, and rural mental health resources.

###

Media Contact

Allen Sommerfeld, MDA Communications

651-387-6599

Allen.Sommerfeld@state.mn.us