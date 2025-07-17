Soap Free Procyon® Continues Leading Green Cleaning Movement with Green Seal® Certification for Tile & Grout Cleaner

Soap Free Procyon Product Group Green Seal® Certification

Plus Manufacturing has announced that its flagship Soap Free Procyon® Tile & Grout Cleaner has once again achieved the esteemed Green Seal® Certification.

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plus Manufacturing, Inc., a pioneering company in eco-friendly cleaning solutions, is thrilled to announce that its flagship Soap Free Procyon® Tile & Grout Cleaner has once again achieved the esteemed Green Seal® Certification. Renewed under the stringent "GS-37 Edition 8 Sustainable Cleaning Products & Services," this recognition emphasizes the company's ongoing efforts and innovations in sustainability and environmentally conscious product design.

"Earning renewed Green Seal® Certification highlights our consistent evolution and commitment to sustainability," said Jonathan Pearlstein, Vice President at Plus Manufacturing. "In a rapidly growing green market, our priority remains crafting powerful cleaning solutions without sacrificing environmental integrity. Soap Free Procyon empowers consumers to seamlessly blend operational excellence with responsible stewardship."

Originally certified in 2008 and continuously maintaining certification through stringent re-evaluations, this prestigious recognition further solidifies Plus Manufacturing's role as a market leader in sustainable hygiene practices. The Green Seal® emblem assures customers of exceptional product quality along with genuine ecological commitment.

"Our products evolve as sustainability standards continue to advance," added Pearlstein. "Soap Free Procyon's renewed certification underscores our proactive response to consumer expectations around health, safety, and environmental responsibility. We are proud to provide solutions tailored not only for performance but equally for a cleaner, safer future for our customers and the planet."

Continuing its commitment to innovation, Soap Free Procyon® Tile & Grout Cleaner remains completely free from hazardous chemicals such as volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). The cleaner effectively ensures the safety of users while consistently delivering professional-grade cleaning performance in institutional, industrial, and commercial settings nationwide.

About Plus Manufacturing, Inc.

Headquartered in Spokane, Washington, Plus Manufacturing, Inc. remains an industry-leading innovator dedicated to producing environmentally responsible, safe, and powerful cleaning solutions under its trusted Soap Free Procyon® brand. Driven for over four decades by a mission of public health promotion and environmental stewardship, the company is continuously setting new benchmarks in sustainability efforts.

About Green Seal®

Green Seal®, founded in 1989, is a globally recognized nonprofit organization dedicated to a healthier, cleaner planet through rigorous sustainability standards and certifications. The organization is instrumental in driving markets toward environmentally responsible solutions by offering trusted guidance and certification to businesses, institutions, and consumers around the globe.

